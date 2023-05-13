How to Level Up Fast in Days Gone – Quick XP Farming, Leveling Guide

Developed by Sony Bend, Days Gone is a very versatile title set in the Northwest Pacific region, depicting the post-apocalypse scenario. The game has a vast map, brimming with places to explore, climb, swim, ride, and most importantly, fight.

Days Gone puts you in the shoes of Deacon. A man trapped in a chunk of land infected by zombies, ferocious beasts, and dangerous cults.

To make sure that you’re able to survive all this, you need to consider farming XP, leveling up as fast as you can, and unlocking skills that will aid you throughout your journey.

How to Level Up Fast in Days Gone

As you progress through the game, you’ll realize that the game doesn’t have any lack of enemies to throw at you. Therefore, leveling up and unlocking skills for a counter-attack is a good idea.

New skills can be purchased by leveling up, as you receive one Skill Point every time you level up.

During the later stages of the game, when you’re fully equipped and have decent firepower, you could go to areas infested with hordes or Freakers to earn some decent rewards and a ton of XP.

If you’re successful and come out alive, you’d gain a significant amount of XP and this leveling up. Each kill earns 20 XP. In addition to this, the game puts a huge emphasis on being stealthy.

Stealth kills earn you extra XP, therefore, try to focus on completing stealth missions and go for stealth kills whenever you can.

Once again, the highest amount of XP you receive are from completing Main Missions and Side Missions. Don’t ignore them! Some of the rewarding missions include Sounded like Engines, No Starving Patriots, Crazy Willie’s, and Walk A Mile in His Boots.

During combat, try to hit effectively and land headshots to gain 1.5x XP multiplier. If you’ve got a silent weapon equipped, all the better!

It goes without saying but Freakers come out in groups at night while it’s cultists during the daytime. I’d recommend exploring the world during nighttime and take on hordes to accumulate XP as fast as you can.

Lastly, if you’ve any more tips that you’d like to share with us, be sure to let us know!