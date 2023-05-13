Clans are an integral part of Mount and Blades 2. Your clan strength directly impacts your ability to get through the campaign. The higher the clan tier, the more members you can have in your party. In this guide, we will tell you How to Increase Clan Tier in Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord.

Your companions and soldiers can do tasks for you that you don’t want to do yourself if you have a high enough clan tier. Also, you can carry out important jobs in clans to level up quickly. Now the question remains how to increase your clan tier, which will be answered in this guide.

How to Increase Clan Tier in Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord

To increase your clan tier, you need to gain Renown in the game. Now renown can be earned through several methods throughout the game, the most common being winning battles.

Another method to do so is by winning tournaments, doing NPC tasks and raiding towns and villages. Lets us look at all of them.

The first and most straightforward method to earn renown is by winning battles. Keep in mind that most battles do not get you a large amount of renown, as increasing your tier to level 4 requires 900 renown and a battle with 30 troop bandit group gets you 1 renown.

To earn a heavy amount of renown to actually help ou, you need to take on more fierce armies. Battle with larger armies, with veteran generals earn a large amount of renown. But it is a double-edged sword, as you need to win the battles to get the renown.

The second method to earn renown is to attack and conquer towns and villages. Here too, the amount of renown earned depends on the difficulty of the attack. Although villages and smaller towns are easier to conquer, gaining control of castles and large cities earn more renown.

This also has its consequences as attacks too many settlements will disrupt your relations with that faction. So this does impact your diplomatic relations.

Otherwise, renown can be earned through helping and carrying out tasks of NPCs. Whenever in a town, you’ll be able to speak to NPC of a question mark that appears on the town.

Renown can also be earned by winning tournaments. These tournaments are held in large arenas in large cities. Just click on “Go to Arena” and the” Join Tournament” to join any tournament.

Hopefully, this guide proves helpful in building your clan and increasing the tiers to become the most powerful lord in all the land.