In this Fortnite Guide, we will tell you How to Get the Exclusive Fortnite Crew Emote that comes with the Fortnite Crew Membership in Season 5.

Fortnite Exclusive Crew Emote

Epic Games is giving an exclusive Fortnite Crew Emote to both new & old players as an apology due to their rocky start with the new Fortnite Crew Membership.

And we will tell you how you can claim it on your Fortnite account.

All you need to do is sign up for a Fortnite Crew membership and log into your Fortnite account once before February 15.

Fortnite Crew Membership

This is Fortnite’s monthly content subscription, where they give you exclusive outfit, pickaxe, back bling, and 1000 V-bucks for 11.99$.

Fortnite Crew Membership is a very decent offer for avid FN players, but you should keep in mind that this has its fair share of bugs and glitches.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

For example, players who bought it in the first month didn’t get their promised rewards for a couple of weeks.

Some players bought the subscription, but their account’s status did not change.

Exclusive Emote

It is because of bugs like these that Epic Games is giving new Crew Membership subscribers an exclusive Emote, which was leaked earlier on Twitter by HYPEX ( a known Fortnite leak provider).

So, all you need to do is buy the subscription for 11.99$ and login to your account once before February 15, and the emote will automatically be claimed & available for use in your inventory.

Note that the emote will go away after this date, and you won’t be able to earn it unless Epic brings it back.