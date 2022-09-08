Temtem has many collectible items that will help you get through the islands easily. Rock Hopping Hook is another thing that you will need to traverse the islands easily and swiftly. Here we have the information on how to get Rock climbing gear in Temtem and what quests do you have to complete for it.

Gravitonic piolets and Rock Hopping tool are a bit different, but they play a vital role in the storyline. To acquire Gravitonic piolets in Temtem, you must reach Kisiwa and if you want to reach Kisawa, you must have Rock Hopping Hook.

How to get rock hopping hook to reach Kisiwa

Manki gives you the Rock Hopping hook toward the end of the story quest “Shipwrecked in Tucma!” in Quetzal. The airship docks in the east of town are where Captain Magda can take you back to previous locations but can’t fly to Kisiwa because of trouble at the other end. If you can do Rock-Hopping, you can make it to Kisiwa by crossing from island to island in the nearby Kupeleleza region

Before you can get to the island of Tucma and talk to the stranger who will teach you rock hopping, there are some things you need to complete.

First, go through the main storyline simply and when you crash land on the island of Tucma just make your way through the main story and beat the Dojo.

After that you will get three new quests, you need to complete all the three quests here in order to learn the ability of how to Rock Hop.

Here we have the guides if you need help on these three quests:

When you are on your first quest you will meet a man Manki, he will be the one teaching you the ability of Rock Hopping but after you complete all three quests.

Learn Rock Hopping

After you are done with the three quests mentioned above, get back to Manki and you will be able to receive the Rock-Hopping Hook from Manki.

For that, go to the south from the entrance to Quetzel and you will reach a Temporium and here you will face Manki. Speak to him to receive the Rock-Hopping Hook.

This hook is a grappling tool that will allow you to get through the large gaps. You will see these gaps throughout the Temtem map on various islands. Just walk to the gap with the blue crystal on them to zip across.

How to get Rock Climbing Gravitonic Piolets in Temtem

It is necessary to travel to Kisiwa, the fourth island out of six, to get access to the rock climbing gear in Temtem. Additionally, you’ll have to defeat the Dojo Leader Musa once you reach Vumbi on your way to the main plot. A wild area between Vumbi and Upinzani, called Jino Gap, awaits you once you’re done with the previous task.

A guy named Badru will greet you below the Miniporium in the second area. After you have finished talking to him, proceed toward the finish line bridge.

An early cutscene will show Belsoto’s forces fighting the Resistance, destroying the bridge in the process. After the cutscene, Badru will approach you again and give you Gravitonic Piolets, a climbing device that can be attached to flat surfaces.