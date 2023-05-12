The new Pokemon game is out and all of us with a Nintendo switch are very excited to learn about all the functionalities in the game. In this guide, we will be discussing how to get Pokemon Sword and Shield Mystery Gifts. It will be kind of a walkthrough to get mystery gifts.

How to Get Pokemon Sword and Shield Mystery Gifts

The first mystery gift will be Gigantamax Meowth and you will get this gift as soon as you start the game.

What are Mystery Gifts?

Mystery Gifts are packages that reward you with various gifts like Cosmetics, Poke Balls, Pokemons, and Coins e.t.c.

How to Redeem Mystery Gifts?

This is how you will get Mystery Gifts in Sword and Shield:

Press X to open your menu

Select “Mystery Gift”

Then select “Get a Mystery Gift”

And at the end “Get via the internet”

This will load up the available mystery gifts.

After that, you can redeem your mystery gift(s)

Note: You need to remember that in case you have already redeemed the mystery gift once, you will not be able to redeem it again.

At the time, there are no available Mystery Gift codes that you can redeem. Most of the codes expire after a selected period and you cannot redeem them afterward.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

We will add Mystery Gift codes as soon as any are available. Or, you can follow Serebii.net on Twitter to keep yourself update about the latest Mystery Gift codes.

You can get Gigantamax Pikachu and Gigantamax Eevee if you use Pokemon Let’s Go Save Data. You can check out free cosmetics and downloadable Pokemon to get more free Pokemon.

One more thing that you need to remember is the difference between Dynamax and Gigantamax. All the Pokemon can be Dynamax but, it is not possible for all of them to be Gigantamax