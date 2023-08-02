How To Get Fae Royal Armor In Remnant 2

Remnant 2 has a wide variety of armor sets available in the game but none are as good-looking or useful as the Fae Royal Armor set. This medium armor set is a treat for the eyes and provides great bonuses that can make this a must-have. It has decent protective power and great resistance against fire and bleeding damage.

However, getting is tricky since you need to solve a puzzle and gain entry to the place you can get the Fae Royal Armor set. As such, we’ll be telling you all about where you can find this armor set and what you need to do to get in Remnant 2.

How to get the Fae Royal Armor Set in Remnant 2:

You can get the set after solving a not-so-simple tic-tac-toe puzzle in the Postulant’s Parlor located in the Losomn Region. You will notice an array of 9 rooms as you arrive. All of the rooms on your sides will be locked and you will be forced to go through the middle column of rooms.

You will find an AI in the furthest room in the middle. It will challenge you to a deadly game of tic-tac-toe where you’ll have to win or die. If you lose the game, the AI will put a debuff on you that will kill you. As the game begins, the board will look something like this.

The game board resembles the array of rooms you are currently in. The black pieces represent the rooms that will be locked. The Fae Royal Armor Set is in the farthest room on the right in Remnant 2. Your objective is to make the board look something like this:

It isn’t necessary to make the board look EXACTLY like this. The goal is to ensure that the top right position is either empty or has a white piece on it. When the pattern on your board matches the one in the image above, simply leave the board game and travel to the room.

The game will not count it as a loss if you leave the game. So you will not be killed as the AI threatened. Travel to the end of the room where you will find the armor set waiting for you.

Fae Royal Armor Set stats:

The Fae Royal Armor set consists of 4 items in Remnant 2 given as follows:

Fae Royal Headcover

Fae Royal Bodyplate

Fae Royal Vambraces

Fae Royal Greaves

This is a medium armor set which means it strikes a perfect balance between weight and protective ability. The Fae Royal Set offers 107 overall Armor Protection at the cost of 55 Weight. This set offers excellent protection against Fire and Bleed Damage. It also provides moderate protection against Blight damage.