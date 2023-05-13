Error 39 is one of many annoying errors that players can face when logging into Riot servers on booting up Valorant. Let’s take a look at what exactly this pesky Error 39 is and how you can try to fix it to get back into Valorant.

How to Fix Error 39 in Valorant

You might face Error 39 when you launch the Riot game Client and try to sign in or you may even encounter it mid-game as well, which is the most annoying time for it to show up.

The main cause of this error is the server connectivity, which is why you also see a message when the error is displayed. The message on the screen is that the game client has faced a connectivity error. So, Sometimes Riot servers are down or under maintenance and then the game shows this error.

Now that we know the cause of Error 39 itself, let’s try and troubleshoot it and resolve this issue.

How to Fix Error 39

As we have mentioned before the error is basically about bad server connectivity or server maintenance. You can try following different things to get over this error:

Try restarting the Riot client for Valorant, it might resolve the issue. If you still see the same error message, then first check your internet connection and if the error persists then try to reboot your router and PC as well, just be sure on your side. If you still see Error 39, then this is an issue from Riot’s side and on this point you can submit a support ticket to Riot directly. You can also try to reinstall the whole game, but this is the last resort as it’s likely the rest of the fixes will work.

After following the above-mentioned steps, I’m pretty sure that you will not face the same issue again. If you still do, then you will have to wait for the developers to fix the bug and issue an update.