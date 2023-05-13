You encounter many animals in Animal Crossing New Horizons that you can invite back to your island. One of these animals you can come across is Celeste. In this guide, we will tell you how to find Celeste in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

How to Find Celeste in Animal Crossing New Horizons

You can find new animals and potential villagers through various interactions, finding them randomly, saving them in shipwrecks or visiting their Islands. Celeste is an owl that can be found in Animal Crossing and we will explain how and why to search for Celeste.

Celeste only appears during a meteorite shower. Tom Nooks or Isabella will typically call you during the day if there is to be a shower later on. This is when you have a chance to find Celeste on beaches of your island.

She normally appears after sunset. Run up to her to talk to her and she’ll explain who she is and her relation to Blathers. She will also give you a DIY recipe for Magic Wand

We need Celeste to get this Magic Wand recipe. This item allows you to change clothes anywhere, the dresses you have set up and saved at your home.

Thus, you can dress appropriately without having to go home. Making the wand itself requires three Star Fragments and one Large Star Fragment. Collect these once you get the recipe and you are good to go.

To collect star fragments, you need to look at the sky with a clear point of view and then make a wish as you see a meteor passing by. This will result in star fragments landing on the ground where the meteor was passing through.

Collect the fragments and make your star wand, simply as that.