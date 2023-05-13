In the Rising Tide update for Warframe, a new type of ore called Pustrels can be mined on the Plains of Eidolon. Pustrels are available only if you’re farming the red veins. In this guide, we will be discussing How to Farm Pustrels in Warframe.

The best place for farming Pustrels would be the cave beside the lake at Twin Horns where you can find tons of veins of ore.

How to Farm Pustrels in Warframe

There are somethings that you need in order to farm Pustrels. There are:

A Nosam Cutter from Old Man Sumbaat in Cetus or

A Sunpoint Plasma Drill from Smokefinger in Fortuna.

You can buy them from the relevant Syndicates with Standing. In order to get standing, you will have to do quests for Konzu in Cetus, or for Eudico in Fortuna.

Head off towards the Plains of Eidolon after equipping your mining tools to your gear wheel and then into your hand from the gear wheel. Your minimap will be populated with markers for the ore veins for a specific radius. It will also work as a radar which will beep faster as you get close to a vein.

The red or blue lines in rocks mean that those are veins and our focus for this guide is the red veins because we need to farm Pustrels.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Aim at the red vein with your mining tool which will make some bright spots appear. Pressing the trigger button will fire at one of those and then a colored bar will start to fill up on the screen. You will need to target a spot that will be denoted by some brackets.

They can be thin, travel front and back or they can remain still. When the colored bar has hit the center of these spots then you should stop firing. You will get more resources when you are more accurate with these.

Now, these resources have a random chance that they will contain Pustrel and it is not confirmed that a vein will have it. So in order to increase your chances of getting more pustrel you need to hit more veins. The amount will also be affected by Resource Boosters and the Smeeta Kavat’s Charm ability.