How to Make Money Fast in Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Earning Money in Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is as simple as it can get. You’ll easily amass a decent amount of money by simply progressing through the Main Quests of Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

That, however, does not mean you will not run scarce on money. There are a lot of things that will attract your attention, and to make sure you don’t miss out on the item you’ve been eyeing, we will be helping you out by telling you a few tips regarding gold farming in Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Money Farming Tips

Our initial goal is to get to Torigoth with a good amount of Gold. Torigoth is a place of opportunities, and with the right amount of investment, you can make a ton of money by simply utilizing your merchandise correctly. A good amount of gold to have before you reach Torigoth, would be roughly 20,000 gold.

Before we get started, there are a few things you need to take into consideration, namely the fact that you should try not to sell anything and hoard as many items as you can before reaching Torigoth. Try not to waste your money on anything except Weapon Modification Chips, and do not bond any common core crystals.

Completing Bounties to Farm Gold

As mentioned earlier, you need to farm everything possible and make it to Torigoth in Gormott Province. Once there, you need to head to the Torigoth Arch where you’ll come across a Marketplace and a special vendor, Maschnach Exchange – Llin.

I call Maschnach Exchange a special vendor because these vendors don’t actually sell anything but offer Powerful Rewards and Gold for turning in a specific set of items – kind of like Bounties.

In Torigoth, look to invest your money into different activities; and let yourself make some passive gold as you explore the world further in Xenoblade Chronicles 2. Selling or trading off items is always helpful, but learning Xenoblade’s different mechanics will be much more rewarding.

You should always aim to turn in Item Bounties instead of just selling them to any vendor because turning in Item Bounties rewards you with more Gold. On top of that, if you have sets of specific items, you will earn even MORE money than trading them off individually.

If you can’t complete a Bounty because of the unavailability of required items at your disposal, you should consider salvaging. You will find plenty of Salvaging Spots in Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

So simply head over to one of them and start making some money. Alternatively, you can head to a different ‘Exchange’ – they are present in almost all the Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Settlements.

Once you’re done with Item Bounties, you are free to sell your leftover items and earn some additional Gold on top. Also, don’t forget to check out our Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Guides Archive for more help on the game.

Fighting Strong Enemies

You will need money to survive in Xenoblade Chronicles 2. Because Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is a game involving fighting and combat, that’s why a major portion of the money will be earned through combat.

You need to fight strong enemies and have a combat level more than you because they will, in return, give you more money. Defeating strong enemies will not get you money directly; instead, they will drop gear and XP that you will later sell to earn money.

Once you have collected gear and XP by defeating enemies, selling it for money is next. For this, you need to travel to the town of Torigoth in Gormoth Province. The city of Torigoth is filled with merchants that will exchange gear and XP for money.

Travel to the Torigoth Arch in Torigoth to find merchants. You will need to kill the enemies near the level of Rex to reach the Torigoth Arch. You can exchange the gear and XP for money once you are there and find the merchants.

Buying and Selling Items for Money

Another way to earn money in Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is by buying Salvage Cylinders and selling items salvaged from them for profit. Travel to Yarvay Salvaging in Torigoth Market. Then you need to buy 10 Golden Cylinders from this vendor.

Head to the Saets Chief’s Salvage Point to start the salvaging process. Salvage all the items from the Golden Cylinders. Then head back to the Torigoth Market. You need to talk to Llin in Masnach Exchange. This method is very easy and will take less than ten minutes. You can repeat the process indefinite time to earn more money.

Sell all the items that you gained by salvaging to Masnach Exchange. The profit will vary every time you salvage, and there is no guarantee for any specific profit. But in two cases, I have observed a gain of 80,000 to 150,000 Gold.