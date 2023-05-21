How to Customize Keyboard Controls in FIFA 11

Playing FIFA 11, and having a tough time with new keyboard controls? don’t you worry. We have a newbie’s guide to FIFA 11 controls right here, which will demonstrate how you can map your keyboard keys to your liking for FIFA 11.

Go to

FIFA 11/Game/fifasetup/fifaconfig.exe

and click on Game Settings, there click on in-Game Keyboard tab and you will see controls mapping like the screenshot below.

Now, which button to assign for what? first you will need to know which button corresponds to what. For that see the controller help below. These are my settings as you can see in the above screenshot.

A – Lob, Cross, Slyding tackle

S – Pass. Standing Tackle

D – Shot

Q – Switch player, Trigger Run

E – Sprint

W – Through Ball

C – Stop the ball, Pace control

Here is how you can map your own settings with the help of controller help screen. You can access FIFA 11 Controls Help Screen by navigating to Game Settings/Controls/Controls Help in-Game.

See if that helps you. If you find some other way to map custom keyboard keys, do let us know.