Season 6 of Fortnite Chapter 2 is here with exciting new challenges, locations, features, quests, skins and one of those challenges includes crafting a Hunter’s Cloak. In this How to Craft Hunter’s Cloak in Fortnite guide, we will let you know everything related to the crafting of Hunter’s Cloak. Without any further ado, let’s get started.

How to Craft Hunter’s Cloak in Fortnite

The week 1 Challenges of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 revolve around finding artifacts, crafting weapons and a Hunter Cloak and hunting wildlife.

A Hunter’s Cloak—an accessory that can be used to drive animals off your scent—is one of the things players are tasked to craft in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

The Hunter’s Cloak protects you from animal attacks. When it is equipped, wildlife will no longer be threatening to you. Vicious creatures, such as wolves, will deliberately fear you if you try to approach them.

This is perfect for stealthy players who want to remain concealed or for players who just want to concentrate on firefights without having to worry about possible wolf encounters during a build fight.

Crafting Hunter’s Cloak is a pretty straightforward task and won’t take much of your time and you will need only a few materials beforehand to craft a Hunter’s Cloak.

Materials Required

Materials required to craft a Hunter’s Cloak are:

Bones x2

Animal Meat x1

To get these materials, you will have to go hunting. Hunting Wildlife is also one of the challenges of Week 1, so you don’t have to go hunting, especially for this challenge.

One Wolf or Boar should be enough for you to craft Hunter’s Cloak and you can find them wandering almost all over the map.

If not, Boar usually spawns near the Weeping Woods and Wolf spawns near the Catty Corner and the nearby regions. Kill them and pick up the meat and bones to craft the Cloak.

Crafting A Hunter’s Cloak

Once you have the materials, the rest is only a piece of cake. Go into your inventory and select a piece of meat. After that, select Hunter’s Cloak crafting option.

That will cause a crafting animation for a few seconds and after that, you will have a Hunter’s Cloak. It can be used unlimited times with a short cool-down between uses.