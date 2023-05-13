In Warframe Rising Tide, there’s a quest called Railjack. This quest is probably the most confusing quest out of many. Railjack is a battleship in Warframe Rising Tide and building it is quite difficult. In this guide, we have given step by step instructions on how to build Railjack in Warframe Rising Tide.

How to Build Railjack in Warframe Rising Tide

Step One – The Fuselage

The Bare hull is considered as the core of your new ship. In order to gain access to it, you’ll have to unlock Dry Dock along with completing other tasks given to you. When all of that is done, Cephalon Cy give you a Special Mars Defensive Mission. This mission is quite easy in the beginning, simply head to the marker and scan the Fuselage by interacting with it.

But wait, isn’t this mission too easy? Well in that case, you’ll get interrupted by Two Sentient Drones when you to try to scan, just to spice up the mission. Kill them and keep scanning till the job is done. Once you’ve finished scanning, head for extraction.

Cephalon Cy gives you another task, to visit Dry Dock. Fast travel to your Dojo and repair the Fuselage. Now, to repair the fuselage some resources are required such as:

1,000,000 Credits

100 Cubic Diodes

3000 Plastids

15,000 Rubedo

30 Neural Sensors

Once you’ve obtained all the resources needed, it will take at least twelve hours for the Railjack Fuselage to repair. In the meantime, you can farm what you need for the next step, since there’s no other way to speed up the process.

Step 2 – The Propulsion System

After you’ve repaired the Fuselage, you’ll be assigned a task by Cephalon Cy, and you’ll be sent to Earth to locate a Propulsion system. The Propulsion system will be provided to you through the Dry Dock as a part of a quest called “Rising Tide”. This mission is similar to the previous one, the aim theme is to defend the scan and kill adversaries.

Also, when taking out the bad guys be sure to beat the six Sentient Drones. These guys will interrupt your scanning again. Once you’ve finished scanning, head for the extraction.

Head to the Dojo and when its unlocked and start repairing the Propulsion system, as Cephalon Cy has asked you to do so. Repairing the Propulsion system requires resources such as:

1,000,000 Credits

60 Carbides

1000 Cryotic

30 Orokin Cells

20,000 Nano Spores

Once you’ve obtained the required resources, it will also take twelve hours to repair. Simply wait for it to finish and move to the next step.

Step 3 – Port Nacelle

Port Nacelle is the third part of the Railhjack. And after repairing the Propulsion system, Cephalon Cy will send you to Lua for another mission. This mission is almost the same but the only thing differentiating this one is the weird areas of this place.

Be sure to bring some heavy weaponry along since you’ll encounter some Battalysts while on your way. Repeat the process. Scan, defend the marker, wait for the extraction and go back to the Dojo.

Once heading back to the Dojo, place the Port Nacelle, and to repair it you’ll need the following resources:

1,000,000 Credits

60 Carbides

5,000 Circuits

27,000 Alloy Plate

200 Control Module

Once you’ve obtained the required resources, it will take twelve hours to repair. Wait until it finishes and proceed to the next step.

Step 4 – Starboard Nacelle

Just like the other missions to build Railjack, this one is the same, but there’s a twist in this one. This mission takes place on Venus.

Follow the location, scan the Starboard Nacelle by interacting with it. And repeat the process once again; Scan, Defend the marker by cleaning up the adversaries and take on the Drones and Battalysts.

Now, when your scanning is complete, head back to the ship and Cephalon Cy will send you to the Dojo. Place the Starboard Nacelle and for repairing it, you’ll need the following resources:

1,000,000 Credits

100 Pustrels

500 Fieldron Samples

50 Morphics

35 Neurodes

Let’s talk about Pustrels, these are one of the newest Ores in Rising Tide. They can be found on the Plains of Eidolon.

In order to farm an ore on Plains of Eidolon, you can either take a Nosam Cutter in Cetus from an Old man Sumbaat or a Sunpoint Plasma Drill in Fortuna from Smokefinger. Both of these items can be bought with Standing for the relevant Syndicates.

It’s very difficult to know if a vein consists of Pustrels. The only way to know is to mine it. Therefore, you’ll have to visit veins and mine red ores if you want a Pustrel.

Step 5 – Tail Section

This mission is on Sedna. If you’ve completed all the missions prior to this one then you must know the process already and are close to finishing your Railjack.

Once you’ve returned to the ship, go straight to the Dojo and repair the Tail Section, for which you’ll these resources:

1,000,000 Credits

80 Copernics

10,000 Ferrite

4500 Polymer Bundle

15 Argon Crystal

