In Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, you will face off against Nappa for the first time in Chapter 5 and then again in Chapter 6 of the Saiyan Saga. In this guide, we will explain how to beat Nappa in Dragon Ball Z Kakarot.

Since there are a couple of chapters before you encounter Nappa, make sure you don’t rush through them and take time to farm XP in Dragon Ball Z Kakarot and become stronger.

How to Beat Nappa in Dragon Ball Z Kakarot

Nappa uses the following abilities during the boss fight in DBZ Kakarot and you need to be careful of them as they can be deadly.

Arm Break

It is Nappa’s common ability. He will prepare for a moment and then charge forward, damaging any target in its way.

Sonic Storm

It is a kick that Nappa uses when he is above you. It will deal you significant damage and knock you down if it hits you.

Blazing Storm

It will create a massive firewall that moves across the field. It may become tricky to dodge if you are in the wrong position.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Bomber DX

This ability fires out two projectiles that explode into giant balls when they collide with their target.

Giant Storm

It will create a massive circle that explodes after a few seconds. If you see Nappa using the Giant Storm, immediately move away from it as it will deal you big damage if you come in contact with it.

Tips And Strategy to Defeat Nappa

Anticipate his moves during the boss fight. Nappa will use arm break and sonic storm abilities most often so anticipating and dealing with them is important. If you see Sonic Storm being used, immediately dodge left or right.

Use Ranged Attacks when he stops. When you see Nappa pause for a moment, launch a powerful ranged attack, such as Goku’s Kamehameha. It can be difficult to use while he’s flying or mobile, so try to bring the fight to the ground.

During fights, you can use support pallete (R1 on PS4/Rb on Xbox One) to choose an attack you can use during the fight. Characters have 4 different attacks that you can choose from with each having varying effects and damage.

You can use Z Combination Attacks to unleash devastating blows on your enemies. Z Combination attacks end with a damaging super attack that can deal a tremendous amount of damage.