Burter is also a member (third) of the Ginyu Force, and you will have to face him along with Jeice at his side in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. This guide will include all the tips and information that you could use to Beat Burter and Jeice in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

How To Beat Burter and Jeice in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

This fight will start right after your earlier fight against Recoome, and you will not be allowed to regenerate your health either. This means that you will already be low on health from your previous DBZ Kakarot boss fight.

Well, you can’t really do anything if you’re already too low on health in DBZ Kakarot. In that case, you should really use some health recovery items instead of regretting later since you will have to start over from fighting Racoome if you die here.

Burter

This part of the boss guide includes information about Burter’s skills, abilities and tips that will help you counter him.

Since Burter does not have any skilled abilities that he might use against you, you will only need to be vary of any physical damage that he deals to your player.

You can do this by avoiding his melee attacks of course. This means you will have to guard yourself a lot accompanied by a lot of dodging as well.

The primary plan is to stay above him so that you don’t get hit by his Mach Kick. Maintaining a safe distance from Burter will also help you avoid his melee attacks.

Mack Kick

Burter will use this kicking ability when he’s above you. It’s basically a kick that he performs from being on top of you.

Sonic Slash

Burter will dash forwards and suddenly teleport at your back to hit you from your back.

Jeice

You will first face Jeice in this fight in the Frieza Saga, whereas he will come against you again in another fight later. This part of the guide includes tips on how to fight Jeice and counter his abilities.

Get Closer

Since Jeice’s melee attacks aren’t dangerous at all, and he will also have lower health power, you should focus on closing up to him to deal more damage to him without getting much in return.

Crusher Ball

Using this ability, Jeice will shoot an orb of energy/damage in a particular range that will be indicated before he fires it. You will simply need to keep moving if you want to avoid this attack.

It is very important that you avoid his Crusher Ball to get out of any dangers of running low on health, or even dying. You can avoid the Crusher Ball by dashing out of its range/line of target.

Meteor Crusher

In this ability, Jeice is set to smash you with a great force from the top whenever he’s above you. You can anticipate his move to put him down.

You will need to move away when he’s trying to charge it in purple. You can also try a Body Blow to disrupt him charging this ability.