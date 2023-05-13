For players who pre-ordered DBZ Kakarot, there is some exciting DLC content waiting for you in the game. But how does one access this content? Well, don’t worry as we will show you how to access DLC items in Dragon Ball Z Kakarot.

How to Access DLC Items in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

This DLC content includes an extra sub-quest: ‘A Competitive Party with Friends’, a unique cooking item: ‘Smiling Ultra Mega Roast’, and early access to training. This guide will walk you through the process of redeeming your DLC content for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, if you pre-ordered the game.

If you pre-ordered a physical copy of the game, you will receive the bonus DLC code via the box the game came with, or in an email from the retailer of your choice, or in a receipt (if you went to a store).

After you’ve acquired the code, go to the Xbox Store and select the ‘Use a Code’ option (if you’re an Xbox user), or go to the PlayStation Store and select ‘Redeem Code’ (if you’re a PlayStation user). Enter your DLC code here and press confirm. If you entered it correctly, you will be sent a message confirming that you have redeemed it.

If you pre-ordered the game digitally, your DLC content will be automatically downloaded for you.

Where to find the DLC content in-game

As mentioned previously, the DLC content consists of a sub-quest, a cooking item and early access to training.

To access the sub-quest, ‘A Competitive Party with Friends’, you first have to complete the story until at least Chapter 3: Cell Saga Episode 2. Once you reach this part of the story, you will easily be able to access this bonus sub-quest.

For the early access to training, you also have to first reach the aforementioned part of the story, and then you will be granted access to Bonyu’s training at Capsule Corporation.

Lastly, the cooking item ‘Smiling Ultra Mega Roast’ will be readily available in your inventory as soon as you complete the tutorial of the game. This cooking item permanently increases melee attack damage and HP for the character it is used on.