Housemarque’s Working On A New, Arcade-Inspired IP

Following nearly a year since the release of its roguelike shooter Returnal, developer Housemarque has begun teasing its next project.

Speaking with VentureBeat in a recent interview, managing director Ilari Kuittinen stated that Housemarque is currently working on a new intellectual property. He then added that the unannounced project is in an early, conceptualizing phase and hence, it will be a while before an announcement is made.

Kuittinen also suggested that Housemarque will be focusing on old-school arcade shooters and that the in-development intellectual property will not feature multiplayer, at least not in the grand traditional sense.

“We’re one of the very last dinosaurs making arcade games,” said Kuittinen. “Nex Machina, a few years ago, was very much a shoot-’em-up game in the style of the coin-ops from the ’80s. That’s sort of a clue. But it’s interesting. We’ve been thinking about that.

“We had our stint working on multiplayer games, because a few years back it seemed like you needed to have some kind of multiplayer experience. We tried that, and we really didn’t do it as well. But it’s early days with us starting a new game, a new IP, concepting it out. We’ll see what comes with that.”

From the looks of it, Housemarque has decided to work on something new instead of returning with a Returnal sequel. While the PlayStation 5 exclusive will eventually get a sequel down the road owing to its acclaimed reception, fans will have to wait until the developer is done with its current project.

Returnal left players with more questions than answers in the end. There is hence a lot of room for a sequel even though Housemarque has never hinted any such intentions.

Returnal was released for PlayStation 5 on April 30, 2021. The game presented arcade elements which Housemarque is known for but bundled as a truly next-generation experience, thanks to the hardware prowess of the new PlayStation flagship console.