Cliffhanger Ending Sets Up Horizon Forbidden West Sequel, Says Guerrilla

Horizon Forbidden West will not be the last installment in the franchise. Its cliffhanger ending suggested that as much, which has now been further confirmed by developer Guerrilla Games.

Speaking with VG247 in a recent interview, creative director Mathijs de Jonge stated that much like how Horizon Zero Dawn left behind plot threads for a sequel, Horizon Forbidden West sets up the next entry in the franchise as well.

“Horizon is really about mystery; each of our stories has been about uncovering mysteries in both the old world and the present day when the game takes place,” explained de Jonge.

“Indeed, there is plenty of backstories that we can tap into to develop new storylines and create new mysteries from what we have already established.

“And, indeed, this game ends with another big cliffhanger, where we’re setting up some things for the next game once again.”

Guerrilla Games has hence begun conceptualizing a third Horizon game just two months after the release of Horizon Forbidden West.

It should be noted that publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment reportedly (via VGC) tasked Guerrilla Games to plan a trilogy of Horizon games. The same report also mentioned that the developer began working on Horizon Forbidden West “soon after” the release of Horizon Zero Dawn.

The next Horizon game should hence see the light of day around February 2027 on PlayStation 5 at the latest. That being said, you can expect Guerrilla Games to take its time with the game. Horizon Forbidden West, for example, could have been released a few months earlier if Guerrilla Games forced its staffers to start crunching. That, however, “very rarely happens” at Guerrilla Games.

Horizon Forbidden West is now available on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Owners of the previous-generation version have the option to upgrade to the current-generation version at no charge.