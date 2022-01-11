Beware! Horizon Forbidden West PS4 Build Has Leaked

It appears that a PlayStation 4 build of Horizon Forbidden West has leaked online around a month before its official release.

According to a report by VGC earlier today, anonymous sources close to the matter have confirmed that an early build of Horizon Forbidden West has indeed leaked online. The build contains all core content from start to finish except for some missing assets.

The confirmation of the leaked build follows screenshots of the game from the PlayStation 4 version which were leaked just a day ago. The screenshots were taken down by a copyright notice soon after, presumably by publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Guerrilla Games.

However, with an entire build out in the wild, fans will need to be extra careful while browsing the internet for the next few weeks. Remember that The Last of Us Part 2 had some of its crucial story-end footage leaked online, ruining the ending and a few plot elements for players before the game was even released. Hence, it would not be surprising to see someone out there use the leaked build to share story spoilers of Horizon Forbidden West or how the sequel ends.

Horizon Forbidden West will officially release for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on February 18, 2022. Those who own the previous-generation version will be able to upgrade to the current-generation version for free.

There have been no confirmations about a PC version, but considering that the first Horizon Zero Dawn was recently released on PC, chances are that Horizon Forbidden West will follow suit in the near future as well.

The sequel will see Aloy return to explore a new frontier of a post-apocalyptic America as she and her comrades head further down to the Pacific coast. There are still more tales to unravel to confirm the origins of what destroyed her world.