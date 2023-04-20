How To Find Fedder’s Key In Horizon Forbidden West

On the way to reach the volcano, one of the biggest hurdles you will face is that you will need to open the Armory Door. That door requires the Fedder Key in Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores DLC to open. Finding that key is not straightforward as that key can only be obtained from the Fedder.

But, the concern is finding the Fedder in such a large area. You will not want to waste your time searching for Fedder in Horizon Forbidden West. To solve this issue, we have put this guide to help you locate Fedder so that you can get the Fedder key in Horizon Forbidden West to open the Armory Door.

Where to find Fedder in Horizon Forbidden West

From the location of the Armory Door, go back and get out of the room and head towards the northwest area. There are two massive arches with glowing holograms in them. Cross them and head to the left door in that area.

Get into that door and cross a massive door on the left. Avoid specters in that area. Follow the path in the area and reach outside Raptor Park area of Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores DLC.

Go to the left side of the entrance of the park. On the way, you can find a Brimshine. Open the door next to where you collected the Brimshine in Horizon Forbidden West. In the area next to the door is where you can find Fedder.

Once you enter that area, you will watch a cutscene where you can see Seyka’s sister’s conversation with a soldier. Fedder has abducted Seyka’s sister. After the cutscene, you can start fighting Fedder and his soldiers. After killing Fedder, search his body to get the key to the Armory in Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores DLC.

Now, go back to the Armory Door and use this key to unlock it.