Lance Reddick Might have Confirmed Horizon Forbidden West DLC

It seems like Lance Reddick, who play Sylens in Horizon Forbidden might have teased Forbidden West DLC through a Twitter post. The actor tweeted a picture letting fans know that he is hard at work for a Horizon Forbidden West session strongly hinting towards an expansion/dlc release.

The tweet ofcourse has been taken down since but nothing is ever forgotten once it’s on the Internet, right? So was the case with Reddick’s tweet as tweet’s screenshots are making rounds on the internet.

As you might already know, Horizon Zero Dawn also released story DLC (The Forzen Wilds) after its release so Guerrilla Games could be planning the same for Horizon Forbidden West. Horizon Zero Dawn received its Forzen Wild DLC almost 9 month after the release so it could be similar time window for Forbidden West.

However, nothing has been official announced or confirmed yet so the reported Forbidden West DLC could still be some time away. It would be interesting to see of Sony or Guerrilla Games decide to announce or release the rumored DLC in 2022 or not.

Horizon Forbidden West was released for PS4 and PS5 back in February and fans have been waiting impatiently since then for a DLC/expansion release. The ending of the game, like the first one set the tone for future releases however, it would be interesting to see if the new story DLC takes the story from there or it tells a different story just like Frozen Wilds. Lance Reddick’s tweet has given a lot of hope to the fans so Sony might decide it reveal the Forbidden West DLC sooner than later.