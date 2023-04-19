How To Start Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores DLC

The new Horizon Forbidden West DLC, Burning Shores, is finally out. Burning Shores takes Aloy to the post-apocalyptic and quite literally burning areas of Los Angeles. However, some players are struggling to figure out how to start the Burning Shores DLC in Horizon Forbidden West and that is why we are here.

The Burning Shores DLC brings a new wave of excitement for HFW players as they can now explore the beauty of Los Angeles along with its landmarks. A completely new story, an amazing adventure, and a new set of allies and enemies are waiting for you. Unfortunately, the Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores DLC is only available to those with a PS5 despite the game being on the old PS4 machines as well.

How to access Burning Shores DLC in Horizon Forbidden West

Players expect that they can directly access the DLC after it has been downloaded. But, that is not the case. The first thing you need to do to play the Burning Shores DLC is to complete the main story of the base game. Otherwise, you cannot access it.

In case you have started New Game+ of Horizon Forbidden West, then you have to load an old save with a completed story to access Burning Shores.

When you have completed the main story of Horizon Forbidden West, which means finishing the mission called “Singularity”, you can then free-roam in the game after watching the credits.

After that, wait for a call from Sylens while you are in free roam. Sylens will tell you to come to Tilda’s Mansion. After listening to their conversation, you have to head toward Tilda’s Mansion. From there you can start the Burning Shores DLC quest.