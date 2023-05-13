For Honor Warden Guide – Best Combos, Moves, Hero Counters, Abilities, Best Feats, Combo Chains

For Honor Warden Guide to help you learn everything you need to know about playing as Warden, playing against Warden, and tips to win.

For Honor Warden is easily one of the most versatile heroes in the game and is highly recommended if you just started playing the game. You need to learn the timing of his combos and you should be good to go.

The hero has no real weakness, but has no real strengths as well. He is fairly balanced that can be threatening when used correctly.

For more help on For Honor, read out our Nobushi Hero Guide, Best Heroes Guide, and Kensei Hero Guide.

For Honor Warden Hero Guide

As Warden, you need to learn his combos and the get an idea of timing and spacing which should be enough to get you far. Try to practice blocking, Guard Break, and his combos against bots to get started.

In our For Honor Warden Hero Guide, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about playing as Warden and playing against Warden.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

For Honor Warden Feats

Tier 1 Feats

Conqueror – Passive; capture and upgrade control zones faster

– Passive; capture and upgrade control zones faster Body Count – Passive; killing a soldier grants health and stamina

– Passive; killing a soldier grants health and stamina Come at Me – Gain more Renown from kills, but take more damage from attacks

Tier 2 Feats

Thick Blood – Passive; gain immunity from regular bleed damage

– Passive; gain immunity from regular bleed damage Inspire – Nearby allies deal more damage, and soldiers fight faster

– Nearby allies deal more damage, and soldiers fight faster Fiat Lux – Throw a flash grenade that blinds enemies for a few seconds

Tier 3 Feats

Second Wind – Recover some of your health

– Recover some of your health Takedown – Throws make enemies fall to the ground

– Throws make enemies fall to the ground Pugno Mortis – Throw an explosive projectile dealing damage over an area

Tier 4 Feats

Catapult – Call a catapult strike over an area

– Call a catapult strike over an area Stalwart Banner – Nearby allies continuously regain health

– Nearby allies continuously regain health Morale Booster – Improve the attacks of nearby allies for a short duration

For Honor Warden Double Light Attack

While playing Warden, this needs to be your go-to attack. If you manage to land a successful sideways light attack, you should be guaranteed to land another light attack.

This attack doesn’t consume a whole lot of stamina and has pretty good damage output. However, do note that this attack doesn’t work with overheads and can easily be sidestepped.

For Honor Warden Shoulder Charge

Shoulder Charge can be used both offensively and defensively as it not only allows you to get some breathing room, but also presents opportunities to land combos.

You can check out our ‘Combo Chains and Moves’ section at the end of the guide to learn how to execute this ability. However, do note that ability can be sidestepped by skilled opponents.

For Honor Warden Overhead Counterattack

If you land an overhead light attack at the right time, you should be able to overpower most of the overhead strikes in the game. The attack doesn’t consume a lot of stamina and deals a massive amount of damage.

However, you need to be careful while using this attack against other Warden.

For Honor Warden Counters and Match-Ups

Warden in For Honor is countered by Kensei, Orochi and is strong against Raider.

Warden’s dash is a tad slower as compared to other heroes which is something you need to keep in mind. The hero also doesn’t have good range or mobility which is why he countered by the likes of Kensei/Orochi.

While facing these heroes, you should try to play safe and find openings to deal damage. It goes without saying that these heroes are not impossible to beat in a 1 versus 1 scenario, but are pretty tough.

For Honor Warden Combo Chains and Moves

Since we played the game on PC, the combo chains and moves mentioned below are from PC’s default layout:

Vanguard’s Advance

It’s performed by pressing the LMB twice and pressing the RMB.

Guardian’s Assault

It’s performed by pressing the LMB and then the RMB.

Warden’s Wrath

It’s performed by pressing the RMB twice.

Rushing Slash

It’s performed by ↑ + RMB. It only works while you’re not in the Guard Mode.

Crushing Counterstrike

It’s performed by Mouse-Up + LMB.

Shoulder Bash

It’s performed by W/S/A/D + Space and then holding the MMB.

Shoulder Bash Mix Up

It’s performed by pressing LMB and then the MMB – which must hit – followed by LMB.

This is all we’ve on our For Honor Warden Hero Guide. If there’s anything else you’d like to add, let us know in the comments section below!