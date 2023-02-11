Where To Sell Gear For Extra Gold In Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy provides its players with a great deal of gear such as clothes, headpieces, robes, and much more but you can’t hoard them all. If you are running short on Galleons or the inventory space, you can sell your old and unwanted gear in exchange for money in Hogwarts Legacy.

At the beginning of the game, players are provided with the house uniform and space for only 20 gear items in the inventory. As the game progresses, players acquire a lot of possessions and most of them are not even needed.

Such gear crowds the inventory serving no actual purpose and is unwanted. You can turn this unnecessary gear into your profit simply by selling it to the numerous vendors found throughout Hogsmeade.

To sell the gear you no longer wish to keep, you need to locate a shop or vendor willing to purchase that gear from you. Lucking, there are a lot of those in Hogwarts Legacy. Normally, gear is sold at a price somewhat less than what it was bought for but some side missions enable you to sell items at 10% profit.

Where to sell your unwanted items in Hogwarts Legacy

The finest location to sell your gear is Hogsmeade, a little village filled with cottages, shops, and taverns open only for the wizards.

As shops in Hogsmeade sell all sorts of ingredients, exotic plants, and magical items required in the class, your first trip to Hogsmeade is naturally made within the first few hours of the game after you complete the first two main quests. After visiting Hogsmeade once, you can easily head there again if you wish to sell or buy items, using the Floo Powder Transportation system or simply by flying on your broom.

After reaching Hogsmeade, you need to look for vendors and shops that have a little black icon on them that looks like stacked coins. This symbol represents that you can buy and sell gear and inventory items at this place.

Hogsmeade is filled with such shops and you can locate them on almost every sidewalk. These shops include:

Toms and Scrolls is located to the south of Hogsmeade owned by Thomas Brown. You can sell him any gear that you deem unnecessary.

is located to the south of Hogsmeade owned by Thomas Brown. You can sell him any gear that you deem unnecessary. Ollivanders is located in the heart of Hogsmeade and is run by Gerbold Ollivander who normally sells wands but is also willing you buy any unwanted gear.

is located in the heart of Hogsmeade and is run by Gerbold Ollivander who normally sells wands but is also willing you buy any unwanted gear. J. Pippin’s Potions is a potion shop that sells potions, their recipes, and ingredients located near the Floo Flame to the west of Hogsmeade.

is a potion shop that sells potions, their recipes, and ingredients located near the Floo Flame to the west of Hogsmeade. The Magic Neep is a store located to the northwest of J. Pippin’s shop where you can also sell your gear.

is a store located to the northwest of J. Pippin’s shop where you can also sell your gear. Broom and Peck is a shop where you can sell your magical beasts alongside the unwanted inventory.

is a shop where you can sell your magical beasts alongside the unwanted inventory. Spintwitches Sporting Needs sells brooms but can also buy the goods you no longer need.

sells brooms but can also buy the goods you no longer need. Gladrags Wizardwear is a clothing store in the center of Hogsmeade close to the town square and here you can also sell your gear.

To switch from the buying menu to the selling one, you need to press the R1 or RB button on your controller and then select the item you wish to sell.

After selling your gear at these shops you can earn Galleons, the Hogwarts Legacy currency, which can also be used to buy further advanced and high-quality gear from the same shops.