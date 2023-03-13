Where To Sell Unwanted Gear In Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy provides its players with a great deal of gear such as clothes, headpieces, robes, and much more but you can’t hoard them all. If you are running short on Galleons or the inventory space, you can sell your old and unwanted gear in exchange for money in Hogwarts Legacy.

At the beginning of the game, players are provided with the house uniform and space for only 20 gear items in the inventory. As the game progresses, players acquire a lot of possessions and most of them are not even needed.

Such gear crowds the inventory serving no actual purpose and is unwanted. You can turn this unnecessary gear into your profit simply by selling it to the numerous vendors found throughout Hogsmeade.

To sell the gear you no longer wish to keep, you need to locate a shop or vendor willing to purchase that gear from you. Lucking, there are a lot of those in Hogwarts Legacy. Normally, gear is sold at a price somewhat less than what it was bought for but some side missions enable you to sell items at 10% profit.

How to sell gear in Hogwarts Legacy

The best place to sell your unwanted gear in Hogwarts Legacy is Hogsmeade, a little village filled with cottages, shops, and taverns open only for the wizards.

As shops in Hogsmeade sell all sorts of ingredients, exotic plants, and magical items required in the class, your first trip to Hogsmeade is naturally made within the first few hours of the game after you complete the first two main quests.

After visiting Hogsmeade once, you can easily head there again if you wish to sell or buy items, using the Floo Powder Transportation system or simply by flying on your broom.

After reaching Hogsmeade, you need to look for vendors and shops that have a little black icon on them that looks like stacked coins. This symbol represents that you can buy and sell gear and inventory items at this place.

Now, to switch from the buying menu to the selling one, you need to press the R1 or RB button on your controller and then select the item you wish to sell.

After selling your unwanted gear at these shops you can earn Galleons, the Hogwarts Legacy currency, which can also be used to buy further advanced and high-quality gear from the same shops.

Where to sell your unwanted items in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogsmeade is filled with several shops where you buy useful gear or sell off your unwanted items. While exploring Hogsmeade you can locate these shops on almost every sidewalk.

In Hogwarts Legacy, you can sell your gear and equipment to the following shops in Hogsmeade:

Tomes and Scrolls is located to the south of Hogsmeade owned by Thomas Brown. You can sell him any gear that you deem unnecessary.

Ollivanders is located in the heart of Hogsmeade and is run by Gerbold Ollivander who normally sells wands but is also willing you buy any unwanted gear.

J. Pippin's Potions is a potion shop where you can sell and buy potions in Hogwarts Legacy. You will also find Potion recipes and ingredients located near the Floo Flame to the west of Hogsmeade. You can sell the ingredients for potions that you find, at this store as well.

The Magic Neep is a store located to the northwest of J. Pippin's shop where you can also sell your gear.

Broom and Peck is a shop where you can sell your magical beasts alongside the unwanted inventory.

Spintwitches Sporting Needs sells brooms but can also buy the goods and equipment that you no longer need.

Gladrags Wizardwear is a clothing store and vendor in Hogwarts Legacy, located in the center of Hogsmeade close to the town square. You can sell your unwanted clothes at this store.

You may find that some of the vendors in Hogsmeade do not buy anything from you. This problem was mostly experienced when selling to Gladrags Wizardwear.

Basically, most of you may experience that the interaction is unavailable when you try to sell to them. In this case, try to look around the shop and search for cosmetic items to refresh the mechanic.

In the other case, you may be too early in trying to sell to vendors. Complete the Welcome to Hogsmeade quest before trying to interact with the vendors as you find some to be inaccessible.

Finally, one last solution to the problem is to change out your interaction key. Trying to switch it out to the Square or X button of your controller. This mostly works to start displaying the sell screen for the items if they weren’t already available.