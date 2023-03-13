Hogwarts Legacy Sophronia Franklin Quiz Answers

Sophronia Franklin will ask you a series of questions, and if your answers are correct, she will give you what you are looking for. These questions are all related to Hogwarts and its magic.

Even the fans of the Hogwarts Legacy need help to answer these questions. There is no harm in remembering the Sophronia Franklin quiz answers.

Giving correct Sophronia trivia answers will reward players with a Field Guide Page which is necessary for Collector’s Edition achievement. However, you only need to answer the first round of questions to get the page, but answering others will get you some good rewards.

How to correctly answer Sophronia’s quiz in Hogwarts Legacy

There will be three rounds of Hogwarts Legacy Sophronia Franklin’s quiz, and the difficulty of questions will increase with each quiz. However, there is no need to complete all three quizzes: you will be given the pages if you complete the first round of Sophronia’s quiz. The other two rounds are optional for additional rewards.

We have provided a list of all 3 rounds of Hogwarts Legacy Sophronia quiz answers below for you to learn before attempting to answer her

Hogwarts Legacy: All Sophronia Franklin quiz answers listed

First round answers

The first round consists of five pretty simple questions. Still, sometimes players face difficulty with the true and false questions. So, it is better to know the answers.

Before the invention of the Golden Snitch, which magical creature was used in a game of Quidditch? The magical creature was The Golden Snidget .

. Which potion is commonly referred to as “Liquid Luck”? The answer is Felix Felicis .

. The Tale of the Three Brothers involves which magical artifacts? The Deathly Hallows is the correct answer.

is the correct answer. Which ball in Quidditch is the largest? That ball is The Quaffle .

. The Statement “The Polyjuice potion allows the drinker to change species” is False.

Second round answers

You will need to answer ten questions in the second round of the quiz. These questions are more challenging than the previous round, but with the answers below, you will complete them quickly.

What governmental body directly preceded the Ministry of Magic? The government’s name is The Wizard’s Council .

. Which dragon breed is the smallest? The Peruvian Vipertooth is the right answer.

is the right answer. Who founded the village of Hogsmeade? The correct answer is Hengist of Woodcroft.

The Hidebehind was accidentally created by cross-breeding a ghoul with what other magical creature? That creature was The Demiguise .

. What is the only spell known to repel a Lethifold? The spell is The Patronous Charm .

. Who published the law of Elemental Transfiguration? The right answer is Gamp .

. What does the Hogwarts motto translate to? Never tickle a sleeping dragon is the correct answer.

is the correct answer. Which magical creature is the only one known to produce eggs through its mouth? That creature is The Runespoor .

. Where is the Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardly located? The school is located in Mount Greylock .

. What is the most powerful love potion known to wizardkind? Amortenia is the strongest potion.

Third round answers

This round of Sophronia’s quiz also consists of 10 questions, but these are related to the wizarding world. But, with the answers below, you will complete them quickly.

Emeric the Evil was killed in a duel against whom? That evil was Egbert the Egregious .

. If a Chaser keeps their hand on the Quaffle as it goes through the goal, what foul are they committing? The correct answer is Haversacking .

. A bite from a Mackled Malaclaw has the unusual side effect of causing what? The side effect is Bad Luck .

. What plant excretes Stinksap? Mimbulus Mimbletonia is the right plant.

is the right plant. The Pepperup Potion evolved from a remedy created by which 12th-century wizard? That wizard is Linfred of Stinchcome .

. In The Wizard and the Hopping Pot, what does the elder wizard leave for his son in the Hopping Pot? The wizard left A Proper Slipper .

. The Snallygaster is native to which region of the world? The region is North America .

. Who is the Muggle knight featured in The Fountain of Fair Fortune? That knight is Sir Luckless .

. The world’s largest Kelpie is also known by what other name? Its other name is Loch Ness Monster .

. Who was the first Minister for Magic? That minister is Ulick Gamp.

Hogwarts Legacy Sophronia Quiz Rewards

Completing the three rounds and answering all of Hogwarts Legacy Sophronia questions will get you some decent rewards. Completing all rounds will result in players earning the following Sophronia quiz rewards