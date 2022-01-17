Hogwarts Legacy Rumored To Be “In Some Sort Of Trouble”

Hogwarts Legacy, an open-world role-playing take on the Harry Potter franchise, might have found itself in a rut as rumors of development woes and delays surface online.

During a new Sacred Symbols podcast episode (via VGC) earlier today, host Colin Moriarty noted that the chances of Hogwarts Legacy releasing in 2022 are looking slim. He stated that developer Avalanche Software has been facing development issues which carry a serious risk of publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment pushing the game somewhere into 2023.

“I am hearing behind the scenes that [the] game [Hogwarts Legacy] is not coming out this year, and that it’s in some sort of trouble,” said Moriarty without clarifying the rumored development challenges.

Hogwarts Legacy has already been delayed once. The game was originally slated for a release in 2021 before being pushed in 2022, a delay which was linked to production challenges birthed by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as some parts of the story and characters being rewritten.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has been rumored to be hosting its first State of Play of 2022 next month. Hogwarts Legacy will apparently be one of the main headers with new gameplay footage and updates. The game was also believed to be receiving a release date during the digital showcasing but it now looks like Avalanche Software will be confirming a potential delay.

Hogwarts Legacy has been missing from action as of late, a radio silence which already has fans concerned. The game will allow players to create their own characters as they attend classes at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and explore a rich open world consisting of locations like the Forbidden Forest. Learning new spells and potions, as well as mastering other abilities, will be central to the role-playing experience.

There also stands the chance of players being able to learn the Dark Arts provided that their branch their role-playing story the right way. Considering that the game will feature a morality system, chances of following in the footsteps of Lord Voldemort look to be high.