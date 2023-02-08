How To Level Up In Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy level-up system works similarly to many other games you have played. All you have to do is farm XP using different methods and level up quickly. Certain areas and items are also level gated so farming XP to level up quickly will help you progress with ease.

Being a fully open world RPG, Hogwarts Legacy leveling options are numerous. Quests, battles, challenges, collecting field guide pages, destroying goblin’s camps, solving puzzles, and other activities will give you varying amounts of XP in Hogwarts Legacy and below we have detailed them all.

Leveling up fast in Hogwarts Legacy

As mentioned before, certain items and areas require players to level up before they can be accessed in HL. As players proceed through the storyline, they will encounter high-level enemies. If the player level is too low, no matter how good of a witch or wizard you are, your spells won’t do enough damage.

That is where the XP farming and leveling process of Hogwarts Legacy comes in. Not only will leveling increase your overall Health, it will also allow you to equip better gear which in term improves offense and defense.

Defeating enemies in the battle arena

You will earn some good XP by clearing out waves of enemies that will attack you in the battle arena. But you must fulfill a requirement before you can unlock it by visiting the area close to Forbidden Forest.

What you have to do is destroy 20 pots that are scattered around the ruins to unlock the Battle Arena in Hogwarts Legacy. Once the battle arena is opened, you will face seven waves of enemies coming at you. The enemies will include Dark Wizards, Mountain Trolls, spiders, Ashwinder Executioners, etc.

Taking out all seven waves will help you farm a lot of XP and grind levels quickly in Hogwarts Legacy. If you are struggling to clear out the waves, you can shift to a lower difficulty setting and still manage to get some good XP.

This process can help you level up by one each time you do it. This process is also essential for you if you don’t want to stick to the Hogwarts Legacy storyline and still want to level up to make the exploration part easy for you.

Collecting Field Guide Pages in Hogwarts Legacy

Getting your hands on the Field Guide pages in Hogwarts Legacy is, you can say, one of the fastest methods to farm XP and gain levels in the game. Each page will get you around 80 XP, and you can collect a total of almost 250 Field Guide pages.

Together these pages will help you earn a lot of XP and level up in the game. Moreover, this method is crucial because you can even do it in the early game. You don’t have to rank up to some certain rank before you can start collecting these pages in Hogwarts Legacy.

These are primarily in some hidden areas, so as soon as some area gets unlocked, make sure to visit it and collect the Field Guide pages in Hogwarts Legacy to speed up the leveling process.

Completing different challenges

Finding the Field Guide Pages is one of the challenges in Hogwarts Legacy. Still, there are some more challenges that you can complete while progressing through the story to earn a lot of XP. These challenges include the main quest, fights, side quest, exploration, and Room of Requirements.

Some of these challenges are completed as you progress in the storyline, like exploring different places and fighting various enemies in Hogwarts Legacy. While exploring the areas, you will encounter different small enemies you can fight to get some XP. However, the XP gained from them is not much, so you need to focus on other tasks more.

You will find around 50 side quests in the game that can help farm XP. You can get these side quests by exploring the castle and having a conversation with different characters you find there. Completing these side quests is not a difficult job, so it is better to focus on them more at the start so you can level up.

Benefits of leveling up

As mentioned earlier, you will get your hand on more dangerous magics and tools in Hogwarts Legacy when grinding levels. Besides that, you will not have to stop at some points while progressing through the story because of your level.

If you level up quickly, you don’tdon’t have to worry more about the enemies and challenges you will face in the game. You can’t increase your level higher than 40, as that is the max level cap in Hogwarts Legacy.

Moreover, by leveling up, you will get a more significant health pool that allows you to survive more hits and progress more quickly without worrying about health more. Other than that, you will unlock the Talent System by leveling up, which will allow you to specialize in five core aspects which are

Core

Dark Arts

Room of Requirements

Spells

Stealth

All these things make leveling up fast essential for you in Hogwarts Legacy, so you need to focus on it more at the start.