Hogwarts Legacy: In The Shadow Of Friendship Quest Guide

In the Shadow of Friendship is where you conclude the long relationship quests of Sebastian Sallow, the new Slytherin character and one of the three major companions of Hogwarts Legacy.

This is where you follow up on how Sebastian or Ominis are doing based on your prior choice.

To unlock In the Shadow of Friendship, you need to complete all of Sebastian’s quests starting from In the Shadow of the Undercroft to In the Shadow of Fate. You also need to defeat Ranrok in The Final Repository, the last story quest of Hogwarts Legacy.

In the Shadow of Friendship walkthrough

In this quest, you will get to speak with either Sebastien or Ominis. But the option to speak depends on whether you turned Sebastian in or not in the Shadow of Fate quest. Depending on what you did with him, the character will differ during this quest.

If you choose to turn Sebastian in, he will be there to talk to you when you head back to the Undercroft. In the other case, Ominis will be there to talk to you in the Undercroft.

Talk to Sebastien

In the Undercroft, Sebastian will talk to you about how your turning in has helped me and how grateful he is for your decision. Sebastian then talks about the disagreement with Anne caused by him.

Talk to Ominis

Ominis will talk about the actions of Sebastian for what he did to his uncle Solomon. For the same reason, the Ministry of Magic has expelled him.

He also tells that Anne gave intel on Sebastian to the Ministry of Magic and how much she broke she is about her decision.

Soon after completing the dialogue, you will finish In the Shadow of Friendship quest with 180XP.