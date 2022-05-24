Hogwarts Legacy trailer markets DualSense and PlayStation 5 magic

Hogwarts Legacy will be utilizing the DualSense controller as well as other console-specific features to “make gameplay feel magical” on PlayStation 5.

In a new trailer released earlier today, which mostly consists of footage from the previous Hogwarts Legacy State of Play presentation, developer Avalanche Software demonstrated how a DualSense controller will be used as “an extension of your wand” in the game, especially during combat.

The adaptive triggers will resist differently depending on the spell being used. You will be able to feel the stress of trying to cast or channel a powerful spell for example. The haptic feedback will furthermore make each spell feel unique.

“We have specifically isolated these effects to the right side of the controller to let the DualSense become an extension of the wand you hold in the game,” said community manager Chandler Wood in a blog post. “When you deflect a spell with Protego, you will feel the sizzling of the magic being reflected and absorbed by the Shield Charm.”

The adaptive triggers and haptic feedback of DualSense will also be integrated with the world itself, not just with combat. Pretty much every physical activity you do in Hogwarts Legacy has been integrated with the controller. That includes various events such as flying on a broom, making potions, and such.

As a special personalization feature, your DualSense will change color depending on which house you choose in the game. That will be blue and bronze for Ravenclaw, scarlet and gold for Gryffindor, green and silver for Slytherin, and yellow and black for Hufflepuff.

Something you might have noticed in recent trailers is the excellent audio of the game. Hogwarts Legacy will be using Tempest 3D AudioTech to ensure an amazing surround sound on PlayStation 5. Every environment has been designed to have unique audio cues that you will be able to identify clearly. This will be accentuated by additional immersive sounds through the DualSense controller speaker such as the soft flap of a Hippogriff’s wings and effects of spells.

Hogwarts Legacy will further make use of the lightning-fast solid-state drive of PlayStation 5 for quick loading times. The game will also feature both fidelity and performance graphical options. Avalanche Software, however, remains to detail what resolution and frame rates those options will be targeting.

Hogwarts Legacy is not a PlayStation exclusive game. Sony Interactive Entertainment, however, does appear to have inked exclusive marketing rights with publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

Hogwarts Legacy is slated for a release in late 2022 for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, PC, and the Nintendo Switch.