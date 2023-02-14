How To Dive Underwater In Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy has a beautiful open world that you will mostly be exploring by either flying on a broom or riding mounts on the ground.

Some areas, however, will require you to dive underwater where neither your broom nor mount is going to help. These bodies of water contain treasure vaults and dungeons that need to be completed for various rewards.

While you can swim in Hogwarts Legacy, you cannot dive underwater to explore. There are only certain dive locations where you can go underwater for treasures and secrets.

How to dive underwater to find treasures

Hogwarts Legacy limits you to only dive in certain locations. When flying over a lake or pond, keep an eye out for areas where the water is bubbling or swirling. These are the only locations where you can dive underwater. You can only swim on the surface elsewhere.

The Lost Astrolabe is the first quest where you will be asked by Grace-Pinch Smedley to dive into Blake Lake to search for Astrolabe.

When you spot the rippling water location, ride your broom over it and then prepare to dismount. Take note that you can also locate Hogwarts Legacy diving locations on your map. They are marked with a purple circular icon.

Once you are in the swirling body of water, press the following buttons to dive underwater.

Platform Dive Input PlayStation Square Xbox X PC F

After interacting and diving in the water, your character won’t be shown swimming underwater. Instead, the character will dive and it will either be transported to another place or the character will emerge back with all the items discovered underwater.

Acquired treasures underwater include gear, such as gloves, neckwear, outfits, robes, cloaks, headwear, and Gold bonuses.