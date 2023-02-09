Hogwarts Legacy Difficulty Options Explained

There are a number of Hogwarts Legacy difficulty options to help you tailor the experience as per your desire as you explore the magical world. The game offers a real hardcore challenge on the highest difficulty. If players are just looking to explore and experience the nature of an RPG game, then there’s also a difficulty just for that.

So deciding on the difficulty level in Hogwarts Legacy can get confusing. To help you with this, we will tell you complete details about the difficulty levels and what level we recommend you choose in Hogwarts Legacy.

Difficulty levels in Hogwarts Legacy

You can choose from 4 challenge levels in Hogwarts Legacy. The main differences in these difficulties are the number and the aggressiveness of enemies. The amount of XP you get from content remains the same, no matter what difficulty you play.

Story difficulty

This is the first level that you can choose in Hogwarts Legacy. It is mainly for someone who doesn’t like doing the hard stuff and wants to focus on the story and wizarding school. You will get to explore the Hogwarts Legacy much better if you choose this difficulty option.

Easy difficulty

After the Story level, the next option that the game provides you is the easy difficulty. If you choose this option, you can enjoy the story and explore the game and face some minor challenges that will improve your experience.

Normal difficulty

This is the recommended level of the game that will allow you to explore and face some challenges. The challenges at this level are not easy; you will need some effort to clear them.

Hard difficulty

This level is for someone who is a pro in Hogwarts Legacy. The game will throw some of the most challenging tasks at you in this difficulty.

Your exploration will become much more challenging, and you will need to take full advantage of the spells, potions, etc. otherwise, it will get tough for you to progress in the story.

How to change difficulty

You can change the difficulty level whenever you want by simply pausing the game. Pause the game and go to Settings. From the bar on the left, choose Gameplay Options. Inside the options, you will see the Difficulty option at the top of the screen.

By clicking on it, a pop-up will appear with all the available difficulties, and you can switch to them.

What difficulty should you choose

If you are new to RPG and looking for a chill experience of the open world, you should definitely go with Story or Easy difficulty.

Normal difficulty is for you if you prefer having some challenges along the way.

If you are looking for a real challenge and want to play the game for well over 50 hours and grind for better gear and levels, then Hard difficulty is definitely for you. Enemies will be a lot more aggressive on Hard, forcing you to play carefully and take part in a lot of side content to level up instead of rushing through the game.