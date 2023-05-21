Hitman Absolution Playstyles Guide



There are many ways to dispose of enemies in Hitman Absolution, from slicing throats with piano wires to slicing throats with a katana. And the game challenges you to adopt various Hitman Absolution Playstyles and kill enemies in a variety of ways.

Hitman Absolution Playstyles

Well, we’re here to help you fulfill your quota of corpses to make you into a true assassin of every art. The various challenges are known as Play Styles, and here they are:

Needle Pumper

stealthily kill people with syringes. (5 times)

Undertaker

Hide bodies in body dumps/wardrobes and containers. (5 times)

Piano Man

Kill people with the fiber wire/garrote (5 times)

Reaper Man

Kill people with point-shooting (8 times)

Sandman

Choke-hold and subdue people (3 times)

Dynasty Warrior

Kill people with the katana. (9 times)

Dynamite Harry

Kill people with remote explosives (5 times)

Gunslinger

Kill people with a revolver (15 times)

Bartender

Kill people with drink bottles. (5 times)

Champion

Kill people with only your hands or in hand to hand combat, this doesn’t work with stealth kills. (5 times)

Berserker

Kill people with any type of axe. (5 times)

Brutus

Kill people stealthily with any knife. (5 times)

Viking

Kill people with wood clubs, baseball bat, a golf club, a sledgehammer, a hammer or a mace. Again do not use stealth or attack silently from the back as 47 won’t use the item (5 times)

Tank

Take damage from enemies without dying in the same playthrough, you can use medicine cabinets as they won’t reset the counter between hits. (20 hits)

Pitcher

Kill people by throwing sharp objects, you can use knives scissors, fire pokers, screwdrivers, katanas, syringes etc. (5 times)

Spook

Kill people with a silenced handgun. (3 times)

Jinx

Kill people via accidental means. (2 times)

Maestro

Kill people with a sniper rifle, you have to be hidden and the kill must be a headshot (5times)

Glass Cannon

Kill people with a shotgun (5 times)

Bank Robber

Knock enemies out while using them as human shields. (3 times)