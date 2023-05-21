Hitman Absolution Playstyles Guide

There are many ways to dispose of enemies in Hitman Absolution, from slicing throats with piano wires to slicing throats with a katana. And the game challenges you to adopt various Hitman Absolution Playstyles and kill enemies in a variety of ways.
Hitman Absolution Playstyles
Well, we’re here to help you fulfill your quota of corpses to make you into a true assassin of every art. The various challenges are known as Play Styles, and here they are:
Needle Pumper
stealthily kill people with syringes. (5 times)
Undertaker
Hide bodies in body dumps/wardrobes and containers. (5 times)
Piano Man
Kill people with the fiber wire/garrote (5 times)
Reaper Man
Kill people with point-shooting (8 times)
Sandman
Choke-hold and subdue people (3 times)
Dynasty Warrior
Kill people with the katana. (9 times)
Dynamite Harry
Kill people with remote explosives (5 times)
Gunslinger
Kill people with a revolver (15 times)
Bartender
Kill people with drink bottles. (5 times)
Champion
Kill people with only your hands or in hand to hand combat, this doesn’t work with stealth kills. (5 times)
Berserker
Kill people with any type of axe. (5 times)
Brutus
Kill people stealthily with any knife. (5 times)
Viking
Kill people with wood clubs, baseball bat, a golf club, a sledgehammer, a hammer or a mace. Again do not use stealth or attack silently from the back as 47 won’t use the item (5 times)
Tank
Take damage from enemies without dying in the same playthrough, you can use medicine cabinets as they won’t reset the counter between hits. (20 hits)
Pitcher
Kill people by throwing sharp objects, you can use knives scissors, fire pokers, screwdrivers, katanas, syringes etc. (5 times)
Spook
Kill people with a silenced handgun. (3 times)
Jinx
Kill people via accidental means. (2 times)
Maestro
Kill people with a sniper rifle, you have to be hidden and the kill must be a headshot (5times)
Glass Cannon
Kill people with a shotgun (5 times)
Bank Robber
Knock enemies out while using them as human shields. (3 times)