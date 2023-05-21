

The evidence collectibles are hidden throughout the 20 levels of Hitman Absolution. To find them all, use this Hitman Absolution Evidence Locations guide.

The number of collectibles are given at the start of each mission. The evidence takes two forms, either it is a videotape or a dossier.

Hitman Absolution Evidence Locations

The dossier has a different appearance in each mission so keep that in mind when looking. To make things easier for you, Hitman Absolution introduces an instinct system which reveals the evidence when activated.

To make sure that you get most out of your play-through and don’t miss out on any collectibles you can consult the evidence locations listed in levels below:

A Personal Contract

Evidence #1

Location. The first mission requires you to enter the mansion in the Cliffside. Inside the mansion there is a room to deactivate the security systems, you can find the first evidence, a videotape, on one of the shelves near the security controls.

Evidence #2

Location. To get to the second evidence you have to go to the living room at the ground floor of the mansion. In the room where you encounter the head of security, there is a coffee table with a vase of flowers and a dossier containing the second evidence.

The King of Chinatown

Evidence #1

Location. This mission only has one evidence. The evidence is located in the pagoda where the target is located. Once inside the pagoda, look for a table with the coffee cup you can poison. You will also find the dossier on it.

Terminus Evidence

Evidence #1

Location. In the mission, once you enter the terminus Hotel, go inspect the front desk office in the staff only area. Inside the room there is a table with a television set on it and a shotgun nearby, you will find the evidence on this table.

Evidence #2

Location. Once you’re outside the room with the target, instead of going in, take a left into the festivities room. Go through the double doors on the right to the room with the exit and the piano, you will find a dossier on one of the tables.

Run for Your Life Evidence

Evidence #1

Location. Once you lose the police and head into the library, make your way information desk in the center of the library. One of the desks near the statue has dossier on it.

Evidence #2

Location. Inside Shangri-La, when you are given a choice to take two paths, take the one with the cops and the drug dealer. Wait for them to finish their conversation and sneak in. Head towards the wall with the exit door. Look for a space in the wall with decorative candles and you will find the dossier on it.

Evidence #3

Location. Once you take the elevator down to the train station, go through the door to the station platform on the left. Sneak past the cops and stick to the right. Check the reception desk here and you will find the dossier on it.

Hunter Hunted Evidence

Evidence #1

Location. Once you climb out of the sewers, look for the cop car in the middle of the courtyard. The dossier is on the hood of the car.

Evidence #2

Location. Upon entering the Vixen Club, look for the door near the receptionist. It requires a keycard to enter. You can steal a keycard from a guard or you can access the same room from outside the building.

Climb the ledge on the left side of the building and climb in through the window and you will find yourself in the room. The videotape is on the table in the room.

Evidence #3

Location. Once you reach the Derelict building, you will eventually encounter a group of cops blocking the path to the exit. There is a box next the wall in the dark and on the box is the dossier.

Evidence #4

Location. Once you’re on the roof of the Derelict building, cross the beam to the roof of the store. Once inside the store, make your way to the entrance. Look for the videotape on the checkout counter.

Evidence #5

Location. Once you reach the loading area, go into the mart, it should be easy to spot. Inside the building look for a dossier near the checkout.

Evidence #6

Location. When you follow the target, Larry Clay, you come upon an alleyway guarded by a cop. Go past the guard, into the alley where the X Marks the Spot challenge takes place. Look for the dossier among the garbage in the corner.

Rosewood

Evidence #1

Location. In the orphanage when you cross the elevator area, there is a reception desk. Look for the dossier on the front of the desk.

Evidence #2

Location. Once you are in the central heating area, head into the next corridor with the two guards. You will find the dossier on one of the metal containers.

Welcome to Hope

Evidence #1

Location. Inside Great Balls of Fire. In the office past bouncer which can be accessed by a keycard or through the air ducts, there is a television set connected to a recorder device. The evidence is the videotape inside the recorder.

Birdie’s Gift

Evidence #1

Location. Once your enter the firing range look for the bunker on the other side. The bunker requires a keycard to be accessed. Once inside the bunker, you will find a television set and a recorder much like the last one with the videotape evidence inside.

Shaving Lenny Evidence Locations

Evidence #1

Location. The first evidence is located in the garage to the left of where you initially start. The video tape evidence can be found on a table on the second floor of the garage.

Evidence #2

Location. The second evidence is found in the barbershop. It is the dossier on top of the big screen HD television playing pornography.

Dexter Industries

Evidence #1

Location. The first evidence can be found in Dead End in the room with the exit in the building where we start the mission. There is a desk with multiple monitors and a recorder. The videotape evidence is in the recorder.

Following are the remaining evidence locations in Hitman Absolution.

Evidence #2

Location. Shortly after entering the Old Mill, you will come across two guards playing on a console. On the console is the dossier.

Evidence #3

Location. The third evidence is located in Descent in a room before the checkpoint. In the room where there are two guards having a conversation, there is a table. On the table is the dossier.

Evidence #4

Location. The last evidence is in the main lobby of the factory. Check the reception desk to find the dossier.

Death Factory

Evidence #1

Location. Once you make your way to the lab where Dr.Green is located there is a computer desk. On the desk you will find the dossier.

Evidence #2

Location. In the decontamination area you will eventually come across three guards watching a wrestling match. The evidence is on the table next to them.

Evidence #3

Location. In the research and development department, make your way downstairs and you should see a table with some screens on it. The evidence is on the middle shelf of the table.

Fight Night

Evidence #1

Location. In the Patriot’s hangar near the camper van you will come across a guard leaning against some wooden boxes. On top of on of the box is the dossier.

Evidence #2

Location. On the second floor in the Patriot’s VIP room you should find a table with a TV and recorder. You will find the evidence on this table.

Attack of the Saints

Evidence #1

Location. In the parking lot you will find a blue jeep near the bus with some containers next to it. On top of the containers is the dossier.

Evidence #2

Location. Once you’re in the parking lot, look for the containers next to the red car in the middle of the parking lot. On top of the containers is the dossier.

Evidence #3

Location. As you head towards the cornfields keep a look uot for a camper. In the clearing in front of the camper are some container with the dossier evidence.

Skurky’s Law

Evidence #1

Location. Once you are inside the courtroom and ready to leave, head out and take a left. The first door on your right will take you to a room where you will find the evidence on one of the table.

Evidence #2

Location. In the holding cell area, once you make your way to the room with the exit, look for the desk with the television set. You will find the video tape evidence on this desk.

Evidence #3

Location. When you go past the security office go through the first door to your right. The evidence is in this room.

Operation Sledgehammer Evidence

Evidence #1

Location. When you enter the police station, head all the way to the right in the cubicle past the one where you find your baller. The evidence is on a desk with the two officers nearby.

Evidence #2

Location. In the parking lot, there is a van with a container near it. On top of the container you will find the dossier evidence.

Evidence #3

Location. The third evidence is in the room to the left of where you start off in Burn. Check the box near one of the entrances and you will find the evidence on top of it.

Evidence #4

Location. The fourth evidence is near the exit on a container near the parked SUVs.

One of a Kind

Evidence #1

Location. Go downstairs to the basement and look for a desk with a typewrite on it. You will find the video tape evidence on top of the desk.

Blackwater Park

Evidence #1

Location. At the back of the building is a driveway leading to a garage where you will find a security office. Inside the security office on the desk is the evidence.

Evidence #2

Location. The second evidence is in the room with the whale bones. The evidence is on top of the sofa in the corner.

Countdown

Evidence #1

Location. The only evidence in this area is in the room which requires a keycard. The keycard can be found in the storage room past the guards and the minefield.

Absolution

Evidence #1

Location. The evidence is on the low wall at the crossroad in the cemetery entrance.

Evidence #2

Location. While making your way towards the target in the Burnwood Family Tomb, look for some containers around the ruins. The evidence is on top of the containers.

Evidence #3

Location. In the Crematorium. On the higher part of the level, before the staircase leading to some explosives, you will find the evidence on top of some containers.