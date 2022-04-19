Uncharted’s Hennig Is Working On A New Star Wars Game

There is yet another new Star Wars game in the making that joins a number of other ongoing projects for the storied franchise.

According to a press release sent out earlier today, Skydance New Media, founded and headed by Uncharted director Amy Hennig, is working with Lucasfilm Games to develop an untitled Star Wars game.

The only details available at present are that Hennig is looking to “produce a richly cinematic action-adventure game featuring an original story in the legendary Star Wars galaxy.” Other specifics such as features, platforms, and release dates were not mentioned.

I couldn’t be more excited to be working on a new #StarWars game with @LucasfilmGames again for our second project @Skydance New Media!https://t.co/Ymd0xy8SRz — Amy Hennig (@amy_hennig) April 19, 2022

“I have often described how seeing Star Wars in 1977 essentially rewired my 12-year-old brain, shaping my creative life and future indelibly,” said Hennig. “I’m elated to be working with Lucasfilm Games again to tell interactive stories in this galaxy that I love.”

Hennig co-founded Skydance New Media in 2018 after leaving Electronic Arts where she was helming a story-driven Star Wars adventure. It remains to be confirmed if Skydance New Media is continuing on with the same project or if Hennig is drawing up a completely new game.

In addition to the untitled Star Wars game, Skydance New Media is also working on a “narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure” Marvel game that promises “a completely original story and take on the Marvel Universe.”

Lucasfilm Games has now greenlit at least five Star Wars projects. Besides Skydance New Media are Star Wars Eclipse from Quantic Dream, an untitled open-world adventure from Ubisoft, and three games from Respawn Entertainment that include Jedi: Fallen Order 2, a new first-person shooter, and a strategy game.