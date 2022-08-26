Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Exceeded Sales Expectations by 50%

Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice was revealed in 2017 as an action-adventure game. Publisher and developer Ninja Theory’s 2018 financial reports showed that the game exceeded the sales expectation and sold more than 1 million copies.

Ninja Theory announced that the company had its most successful year to date, following the restructuring of its core business in the previous fiscal year. In this case, it pointed to the success of Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice. According to the company, Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice has become a key title for the gaming industry after its release. This success also points to the sequel.

The game exceeded sales expectations by more than 50%, with over 1 million units sold. This supports its commercial performance and brings in sizable profits for the year.

The publisher wrote in 2018’s financial report that Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice had received positive reviews. It has a Metacritic score of 81 on PlayStation 4, 83 on PC, and 88 on Xbox. The action-adventure game has won over 67 awards, including 5 BAFTAs, 3 Game Awards, and a Writers Guild Award.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II debuted during The Game Awards 2021, and the first gameplay trailer may rank well as the most impressive next-gen game we’ve seen. Last week, a tweet from Ninja Theory showed that the realism of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 extends to the bird droppings. According to the developer, next-gen console technology will be used in the sequel to bring the Norse and Celtic worlds to life.

Ninja Theory, known for the games Heavenly Sword and DmC: Devil May Cry, has developed a different gameplay and combat system for Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice. Senua, an eighth-century Celtic warrior, confronts her inner demons in the Hellblade as she sets out to save her lover’s soul from Hela. The game is designed to be very slow and players solve more puzzles than in previous Ninja Theory games.