Halo Infinite’s Release Date Has Been Apparently Confirmed

Halo Infinite has apparently had its release date ousted after being pinned down by Microsoft for a release somewhere around the 2021 holiday season.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, The Verge editor Tom Warren stated that Halo Infinite will be releasing on December 8, 2021. That will be a Wednesday and while most publishers often eye a weekend release, Psychonauts 2 was just released on a Wednesday as well, as pointed out by Warren.

I can't believe none of you spotted my Halo Infinite release date teaser. I should have put it on my shelf instead 😉 https://t.co/K8pTyO9O1L pic.twitter.com/tNKpdmacyW — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) August 25, 2021

The tease by Warren arrives shortly after a Taiwanese retailer was spotted earlier today to have listed Halo Infinite for a release on the same date of December 8, 2021. The listing however mentioned Forge, one of two multiplayer modes, to be available at release, but which developer 343 Industries recently announced to have been delayed to somewhere in 2022.

It is entirely possible that the Taiwanese listing was simply outdated and will be updated as soon as Microsoft makes an official announcement, which should be soon since the release date has already been leaked.

Last week, data miners were able to discover a number of settings for a potential photo mode. Halo Infinite, for example, will allow players to choose from a range of borders, colors and filters in the photo mode. There will also be options to slap on stickers, add weapon scopes, use a binocular to perhaps zoom or as an effect, change vignettes, among many others.

A custom game browser to bookmark favorite maps and modes, as well as search for custom games based on ratings and popularity was also unearthed. Both the photo mode and the custom game browser are yet to be announced by 343 Industries.

Halo Infinite will be gracing Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC