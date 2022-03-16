Halo 5’s Warzone Might Be Heading To Halo Infinite With Battle Royale

Remember the Warzone mode of Halo 5: Guardians? It is apparently being updated with battle royale elements for Halo Infinite.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, fan-run HaloHub shared a picture which shows match settings for what has been claimed to be Warzone returning to Halo Infinite. While still in development, the notable mention of containment zones is being speculated to be a little battle royale twist to the large-scale Halo mode.

🔥MAJOR NEWS!👀

It looks like a successor to Halo 5's Warzone may be in the works with Battle Royale like characteristics. We received these screenshots recently and know others have too. Note: We don't expect this mode to release anytime soon (1/2). #Halo #HaloInfinite #Gaming pic.twitter.com/UkgjFYBvQB — HaloHub (Follow for Halo News & More) (@HaloHubGG) March 15, 2022

Warzone looks to be the new game mode that co-developer Certain Affinity was reported to be making back in January. The mode was stated at the time to might feature a take on the battle royale formula, but could also be something completely different. Certain Affinity is furthermore said to be targeting a more “newcomer-friendly” experience instead of placing a larger focus on competitive multiplayer.

Not to be confused with Call of Duty: Warzone, Warzone was a multiplayer mode introduced in the Halo 5: Guardians which pitted two teams of a dozen players against each other in a race to capture flags, take down bosses, and destroy core objectives.

Halo Infinite received its mid-season update last month back to significantly overhaul the multiplayer ranking system. The game now places players more accurately between skill distributions, compared to previously where the game was stated to be “overly generous” in giving players higher ranks than needed.

Halo Infinite is still going strong with more than 20 million players enjoying its free-to-play multiplayer. The game is now available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC.