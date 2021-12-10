Halo Infinite Warmaster’s Prize Coatings Locations Guide

You can find and apply different Coatings on your Spartan’s armor and weapons in Halo Infinite MP by unlocking cosmetic lockers in the campaign mode. One such series of coatings is called Warmaster’s Prize and in this guide, we will provide you with all Halo Infinite Warmaster’s Prize Coatings Locations to find and collect.

Halo Infinite Warmaster’s Prize Coatings Locations

There are a total of 5 Warmaster’s Prize Coatings spread across Island 2, 3 and, 4 in Halo Infinite campaign. We will be providing you with images and marking the exact spot where you’ll be able to go and collect these coatings.

After collecting all of these Warmaster’s Prize multiplayer skins from Mjolnir Lockers, you can go to the armory in the main menu and apply these coatings to your weapons and armor.

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Skins Locations

Warmaster’s Prize SPNKr Coating Location

Go north from FOB Alpha’s location until you spot a cave with red lights. Enter the cave and defeat any grunts inside to loot the locker.

Warmaster’s Prize Bulldog Coating Location

The Bulldog coating can be located under a footbridge, in the southwest region of Island 3.

Warmaster’s Prize Battle Rifle Coating Location

Go to the place where the “Pelican Down” mission takes place and look around in the middle of this area to locate the locker. Turn southwest from the nearby AA gun and you should come across the Mjolnir locker.

Warmaster’s Prize Assault Rifle Coating Location

You need to take over FOB Juliet for this Assault Rifle Coating to appear on the map near the base. Then you can go and loot the locker.

Warmaster’s Prize Commando Rifle Coating Location

If you didn’t get this coating during your campaign playthrough, go back to FOB Lima and head southeast to find this coating’s locker in an opening.