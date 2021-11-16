Halo Infinite Steam Downloads Make It Most Successful Xbox Title Ever

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer has only been available on Steam for a day, and already it’s become the most successful Xbox Game Studios title ever. The Halo Infinite Steam downloads show that the game has reached over 162,000 concurrent users, and over the next several days that number is likely to grow.

Halo Infinite is the long-awaited next game in the Halo series. First announced in 2018 at that year’s E3, the past few years of the game’s development have been marred by everything from delays, to graphical problems, and more, but now development seems to be coming to a head, and the multiplayer’s release is likely only the first indicator.

Infinite promises to be a great deal different from other Halo games, placing Master Chief on a new Halo ring as he battles the Banished, a brutal Covenant breakaway faction that Halo Wars 2 veterans might recognize. With the help of a new AI called “The Weapon”, the Chief must stop the Banished from doing whatever they’re up to on the Halo, and save humanity once again.

The number of Halo Infinite Steam downloads has also completely bypassed the number of downloads for Forza Horizon 5, which only released onto the platform a week ago. Considering there’s been a dearth of Halo content since Halo 5: Guardians, and with all the promise Halo Infinite has, the number of downloads isn’t surprising.

Another reason as to why the Halo multiplayer is so popular is likely because it’s free to play. While it will likely have all the usual things free multiplayer games have, Microsoft and 343 Industries went into detail on how the game’s revenue systems such as battle passes and the like would work, which seemed to go over well with players.

This isn’t even getting into the campaign part of the game, which will be releasing next month on December 8 exclusively on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. If you’ve been waiting to resume Master Chief’s journey as long as many have, you can grab the campaign of the game then. If you’re more a multiplayer person, however, you can log onto Steam now and download the multiplayer for yourself.