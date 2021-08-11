Expect Halo Infinite To Get A Snowman And Other “Wacky” Skins

Halo Infinite will support a lot of customization options for its multiplayer which was incidentally something players were hoping for. Those customization options will apparently run even deeper and allow players to choose from a range of skins that break away from the rather serious tone of the franchise.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, well-known leaker Tom Henderson claimed that developer 343 Industries has been working on “a lot of wacky stuff” for the multiplayer. Halo Infinite will for example receive a snowman skin around the coming Christmas season with many more similar skins releasing down the road.

He particularly asked players to expect Halo Infinite to go the route of Apex Legends which means skins that will be thematic in nature and most often over the top with humorous elements.

If you think #HaloInfinite cosmetics are going to be "true to the franchise", you're in for a surprise. It seems like they are going down a similar route to Apex Legends to me, with a lot of wacky stuff. One skin appears to be a snowman to release around Christmas for example. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 10, 2021

Halo Infinite will not charge anything for its multiplayer. The free-to-play model will not only help the game achieve a larger multiplayer player-base at launch but also help sustain the number of active players over the years. It goes without saying that a good cosmetic focus will be greatly beneficial and the very reason for 343 Industries to include a few unique skins in the mix for players to consider.

Halo Infinite will serve as the sixth mainline installment in the iconic franchise and will continue the story of Master Chief following the events of Halo 5: Guardians. The game remains without a release date but is strongly believed to be landing on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC around the 2021 holiday season.