Halo Infinite Will Get New Ranked Requirements To Bar Cheaters

Halo Infinite supports a free-to-play multiplayer, which means that cheaters banned by the anti-cheat can always create new accounts to jump back in.

In a new developer blog on the weekend, developer 343 Industries confirmed that there are ongoing plans to introduce “additional friction to people creating new accounts” after being banned by the anti-cheat.

The developer will be making it mandatory for all players to complete a certain number of multiplayer matches before they can start entering ranked queues. The requirement will help keep out potential cheaters from ruining ranked matches, at least for a brief period. It will also give the anti-cheat more time to identify and ban cheaters in Halo Infinite before they are able to complete their required number of multiplayer matches.

“We’re currently planning to set this number at 25 games – though that may change before we enable this – as we think this not only to keeps the player out of ranked for a while but also gives our other systems a chance to detect them as a current or recurring cheater,” said 343 Industries.

The developer also confirmed that it remains committed to keeping Halo Infinite clean of cheaters. Its anti-cheat systems received a few improvements with the recent mid-season update, with further improvements rolling in “as soon as they become available”. 343 Industries noted that it will not be waiting to bunch anti-cheat updates with a larger game patch for Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite makes it mandatory for both Xbox and PC players to play together. It hence can be quite frustrating for Xbox players to encounter cheaters and be unable to disable cross-play support. 343 Industries understands the problem but will be focusing on long-term and large-scale approaches instead of just isolating both platforms.

Halo Infinite is still going strong with more than 20 million players enjoying its free-to-play multiplayer. The game is now available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC.