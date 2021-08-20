Halo Infinite’s Photo Mode And Custom Browser Have Been Discovered

Halo Infinite will reportedly feature a fully decked out photo mode as well as a custom game browser, hopefully at launch.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, well-known Halo leaker HaloLeaks revealed that recent data-mining has uncovered a number of settings for a potential photo mode. Halo Infinite, for example, will allow players to choose from a range of borders, colors and filters in the photo mode. There will also be options to slap on stickers, add weapon scopes, use a binocular to perhaps zoom or as an effect, change vignettes, among many others.

Furthermore, data-mining has also unearthed a custom game browser to bookmark favorite maps and modes, as well as search for custom games based on ratings and popularity. There will apparently also be a filter option to confirm a ban status.

Take note that developer 343 Industries has not officially announced a photo mode or a custom game browser for Halo Infinite at the time of writing. However, with data-miners out there, the Halo community can probably expect 343 Industries to drop an acknowledgement soon.

A photo mode has been a highly requested feature for Halo Infinite and with 343 Industries promising an ultimate and packed experience for Halo fans, chances of a photo mode were fairly high. The said custom game browser landed for Halo 5: Guardians more than a year after release. Fans can keep their fingers crossed that history does not repeat itself and this time, both the custom game browser and photo mode will be available on the day of release.

Halo Infinite remains without a release date but has been slated to release for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC around the 2021 holiday season.