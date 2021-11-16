Halo Infinite’s multiplayer beta is out and naturally everybody wants to get to the top of the leveling ladder. In this guide, we will take a dig into everything that you need to know about How to Level Up Fast in Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite MP works differently from most other games, in which the more stuff you do, the faster you are going to be able to rank up.

Instead, there are certain challenges and other things, that you may need to complete, in order to extract as much XP as possible out of the game.

Below we have listed the two best methods of leveling up fast in Halo Infinite MP.

Progress Through Battle Pass

This is the primary way of earning XP and ranking up fast in Halo Infinite.

There is a daily challenge and multiple weekly challenges available in the Halo Infinite Battle Pass; complete them to earn more XP, which will ultimately help you level up fast.

A daily challenge lasts for a day and if you complete it, you are assigned another daily challenge with additional XP as a reward. As for the weekly challenges, you can complete them throughout the course of a week.

Every daily challenge rewards you an XP of 100 while weekly challenges can get you an XP of either 200, 250, or 300.

These challenges obviously get harder with time but more rewarding as well. When you run out of weekly challenges, you’ll be assigned an Ultimate Challenge. Complete it to earn more XP as well as a cosmetic item.

XP Boosts

To enhance the Battle Pass XP, you can apply a double XP boost, that doubles your XP gain for 30 minutes, or use an XP grant to gain 250 XP.

However, keep in mind that if you’ve got the double XP boost equipped and you don’t utilize it in the match, it’ll get wasted.

Note that these boosts are the most effective when used for overcoming weekly challenges.

It’s worth mentioning that if you are a beginner, some of these challenges, especially the daily ones, can be really difficult to complete.

To remedy that, head to the Bot Bootcamp option from Multiplayer and now, you will need to defeat bots in order to complete the requirements of the challenges. This will make things a whole lot easier in terms of leveling up fast.

Apart from that, if you don’t want to complete a challenge, you can always swap it out with a Challenge swap consumable.

Using Credits to Purchase Levels

If you’ve got some spare cash, you can always use it in-game to buy Battle Pass levels. For each level, you need 200 credits which are bought for 2 bucks of real-life cash.

Unfortunately, though, you can only purchase credits more than you actually require for a level – in increments of 500.

Resultantly, the process of leveling up through this method could get seriously costly.