Matt Booty Talks About Improvements For Halo Infinite

Xbox executive Matt Booty came onto the Friends Per Second podcast today in order to talk about a wide variety of things happening in the world of Xbox these days, including multiple upcoming games. However, he also helped to give an explanation on Halo Infinite, and what Microsoft was doing to improve the game.

Though Halo Infinite had a very successful launch when it released in December of last year, the game has since been faced with a number of issues in its multiplayer component, as players complain of a lack of new content, poor rewards, and microtransactions. However, Matt says that MIcrosoft is doing its best to fix things.

Matt puts Halo Infinite’s struggles down to what was mainly a lack of a real plan for post-launch content in terms of multiplayer, which is especially a bad thing when it comes to Halo, one of the most popular first-person shooters out there. In response, Microsoft is retooling and retrenching certain parts of 343 Interactive, restructuring teams and enacting some leadership changes.

All of this is intended to allow the game to get actual regular new content updates, rather than the somewhat haphazard, easily missable, grind-heavy events that have been happening in the game so far. According to Matt, the main priority is to now create quality-of-life improvements, along with regular content updates.

Mike did also take time in the interview to reach out and thank the Halo Infinite players that had stuck with the game for so long for their support, admitting that even though Halo Infinite had hit the finish line well, it had stumbled badly shortly afterwards.

With luck, all of the things Microsoft is doing to help 343 and Halo Infinite get back up and improve its multiplayer will bare fruit in the near future, but it’ll be a while before we can really see that improvement in action. Halo Infinite is currently available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.