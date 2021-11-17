Halo Infinite Connection Lost Error, Multiplayer Issues and Fixes

Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer Beta has launched on all platforms ahead of the campaign’s release in December and it is gaining popularity fast. In this guide, we will be discussing all of the Errors and Fixes we’ve gathered for Halo Infinite to make things easier for you.

Halo Infinite MP Errors and Fixes

Halo Infinite’s Free to Play multiplayer mode is out and both new and returning fans of the series are very excited to try it out. Unfortunately, some people are encountering server connection issues and other connectivity or stability issues.

We will be listing all of the commonly encountered Errors and their Fixes in this guide to help you deal with the issue and get back into action as quickly as possible.

Connection Lost Error Fix

Some players are encountering an error where whenever they try to start matchmaking, the following text appears on the screen “Connection lost: You have been disconnected from the local network. Returning you to the Main Menu.”

To fix this issue, you can try the following community-found fixes:

Try to matchmake again and see if the problem goes away.

Restarting the game.

Restarting your internet and making sure that the firewall settings are configured correctly.

Restarting your PC.

Multiplayer Not Loading Error Fix

If your multiplayer doesn’t load, make sure you have an active internet connection and that your game is fully downloaded.

You can also try verifying the game files by right-clicking on the game on Steam, going down to properties, and hitting the “Verify Files” button.

No Ping to Datacenters Fix

You might randomly get the “no ping to our datacenters detected” as you try to queue up for a match. The only way to fix this issue is by restarting the game.

DirectX 12 Error

Halo Infinite being a modern game utilizes DX12 API instead of the old DX11 and as such there might be some compatibility issues.

Some users have reported getting a somewhat odd error message when trying to play Halo Infinite MP that states “Could not find compatible Graphics Device due to the following missing feature: Hardware Tiled Resources Tier 2”

While no proper fix for the issue has been discovered yet. You could try to fix it by making sure your Windows and GPU drivers are fully updated. Make sure your PC also meets at least the minimum requirements of Halo Infinite multiplayer.

Other Random Errors

Stutters, player avatars not loading, endless map loading screens, or any audio bugs that you encounter can all be resolved by simply restarting your game.

You should also make sure that you are running the latest Nvidia or AMD graphics card drivers as well as the latest version of Windows 10 or 11 to avoid any unwanted issues.

Halo Infinite will receive one or two hotfixes in the coming days to iron out these minor issues and then the game will be ready for everyone to enjoy.