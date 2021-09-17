Halo 5: Guardians On PC “Not In The Cards”

Halo 5: Guardians will be six years old next month but will still not release for PC despite a push from Microsoft to remove platform-exclusive boundaries.

Taking to Twitter a couple of days ago, community director Brian Jarrard confirmed that “there are no plans” to bring Halo 5: Guardians on PC. He admitted there being a demand to see the recent installment on PC but such plans are “not in the cards,” at least not yet.

Jarrard also pointed out that developer 343 Industries remains focused on finishing the upcoming Halo Infinite and supporting Halo: The Master Chief Collection. While anything can happen down the road, 343 Industries currently has eyes only for the aforementioned Halo games.

Maybe this was for "H5:Forge" but I can confirm there are no plans to bring H5 to PC. We know there's some demand for it, but as we've stated before, not in the cards as the studio is fully focused on Infinite and MCC. Will never say never, but nothing underway currently — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) September 13, 2021

Halo Infinite was supposed to be a launch title for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The new installment however became a subject of criticism following a public showcasing a few months before release. The negativity forced 343 Industries to delay the release by another year and hence, it reasons that the developer wants to keep focusing on releasing the new installment in the franchise instead of re-releasing Halo 5: Guardians, which fair to say was not regarded that highly.

Halo Infinite has been slated to release for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC on December 8, 2021. Halo: The Master Chief Collection is now available on the same platforms. Halo 5: Guardians, however, being available on just Xbox consoles.