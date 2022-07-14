This Hades Bone Hydra Boss guide will explain in detail everything you need to know about the fight against Lernaean Bone Hydra.

Hades Bone Hydra Boss

This mythical creature spawns in the 24th and final room of the Asphodel Levels and was previously defeated by Hercules and is now reanimated as Bone Hydra.

This guide will discuss in detail the arena of the fight, the attacks, and phases of the Bone Hydra, the Rewards you will get from slaying this mythical creature, the skills of choice for this fight, and the pact of punishment modifiers.

Arena of the Fight

The arena where you fight Lernaean Bone Hydra is covered with lava. So, you have to avoid those areas as you fight the boss or Zagreus will slowly burn to death.

The Lernaean Bone Hydra’s attacks

The boss has got a variety of attacks to give you a challenging time during the fight. Knowing about each attack will certainly help you get stronger against the Lernaean Bone Hydra.

The first attack to be discussed is the “Bite Attack”. The way this attack works is that Bone Hydra takes some steps back and then attacks Zagreus rapidly. This basic attack is also followed by every additional head of the boss.

The next attack launched by Bone Hydra is the “Ground Pound Attack”. This attack is launched by Bone Hydra when Zagreus falls within the melee range of him. In this attack, the boss pounds his head repeatedly against the ground.

In “Flame Volley Attack” of Bone Hydra, fireballs are spitted at Zagreus by the boss that causes damage

The next attack is a ranged one in which the range that falls into the attack of Bone Hydra is covered with molten lava for some amount of time. The attack is named “Lava Spit Attack”.

The last attack to be included here is the “Seeking Flames Attack” which allows the boss to launch fire crescent-shaped or purple-colored flames at you.

Skeletal Head Summoning

Bone Hydra does everything to prolong the fight. One of such things is the summoning of three skeletal heads when 66% of the health of the boss is left. These are summoned at the edge of the arena and you need to deal with them first.

When Bone Hydra is left to its last 33% of its health, the boss summons six more bony heads to give you another challenge. You need to deal with skeletal and bony heads first to give damage to Bone Hydra.

The Strategy

Hades Lernaean Bone Hydra Boss fight won’t prove to be very difficult as long as you stay put and are aware of your surrounding areas that are covered in lava & and the boss’s limited phases.

Some players might try to focus a bit too much on getting higher DPS to move to the next phase of the fight but that will cause you to be overwhelmed by many hostiles.

Instead, you should plan and fight in a way that allows you to be ready for the summoned skeletal heads as soon as they spawn.

Skills of Choice

We will recommend the skills we used for this encounter (assuming that you have found these skills in the previous rooms of Tartarus and Asphodel) OR a substitute skill if you don’t have the recommended one unlocked.

Ares Blade Dash & Slicing Shot OR Demeter’s Crystal Beam Casting

The former skill allows you to throw a whirling blade or spawn one’s by dashing around the skulls.

If you don’t have access to Slicing Shot then Demeter’s Crystal becomes a poor substitute but is still better than other options.

Zeus Lightning Strike OR Frost Strike

Zeus Lightning Strike is a basic attack that emits chain lightning and Frost Strike is a basic attack that emits chain chilling.

The former is great for burst DPS and the latter is great for freezing skulls before they even act.

Varatha, The Eternal Spear OR Adamant Rail

When there comes a need for a good range and furious blind attacks, Varatha does the job quite well.

In need of rapid firing and dealing damage from a range at a consistent rate, The Eternal Spear or Adamant Rail is there to get you out of the bad situation.

Reward

Slaying the Lernaean Bone Hydra will grant you a Diamond.

This diamond can be used to unlock new construction options in the House of Hades via the Contractor NPC.

Note: To earn the Diamond you must defeat the Boss using a weapon at higher “heat” requirement for the Pact of Punishment.

(Failing to meet this requirement will only grant you 80 darkness crystals upon slaying the boss)

Pact of Punishment: Extreme Measures

If you have unlocked the Pact of Punishment modifiers (By defeating Hades at least once), then “Extreme Measures” (Rank 2) will drastically change the Lernaean Bone Hydra boss fight.

The arena will be much smaller and will still be covered in lava. Hydra will be in the center of the arena.

Bone Hydra will retain all of his attacks in this aggressive form as well.

But since the arena is smaller, the summoned skeletals will prove quite difficult to deal with since you will get boxed in.

All the skills we recommended for this encounter still hold up great for rapid strike attacks and crowd control attacks.

You just have to be extra cautious of your surroundings when fighting the aggressive hydra as its very easy for you to get boxed in and die.