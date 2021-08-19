Gunsmith Confirmed for Call of Duty: Vanguard

The beloved Call of Duty gameplay mechanic Gunsmith will be making a return in Call of Duty: Vanguard, and will allow players to customize their guns as much as they’d like, and more options than what has ever been in a game before. The Call of Duty Vanguard Gunsmith even offers brand new options.

Gunsmith originally made its debut in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, but since then has also made appearances in the rebooted Call of Duty: Modern Warfare game, as well as returning in Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone. Vanguard is now making it even more in-depth, offering the ability for custom ballistics and ammo types.

The ability to change ballistics and ammo types can result in a few guns that react completely different from how they normally might. You’ll likely be able to have them fire faster, more accurately, and increase their damage as well. For instance, if you might like to choose between a wide-spreading shotgun or one with a narrower spread.

The Call of Duty Vanguard Gunsmith will also contain all of the different changes you can make from past games too. This can range from you personalizing the gun in various ways, ranging from their appearance to the way that they handle different targets. For instance, you could make an anti-material sniper rifle for vehicles, or an anti-infantry one for players.

The Gunsmith can also help you to be able to craft guns to fit your playstyle. If you prefer to shoot from the hip on the run rather than aiming down the sights, tweaking the gun so that it’s more accurate when hip-fired can help, or the opposite if you prefer to stay still and pick people off with steady aim.

Since the game was only just announced, there isn’t much new information on the Call of Duty Vanguard Gunsmith so far, but since the game will be coming out on November 5 for the Xbox One, Playstation 4, PC, Xbox Series X, and Playstation 5, we won’t have long to wait for more information to become public.