Guardians Of The Galaxy’s “Finding Its Audience” After Landing On Xbox Game Pass

Guardians of the Galaxy has apparently managed to attract a large number of players since joining Xbox Game Pass last month.

Speaking to Eurogamer in a recent interview, narrative director Mary DeMarle stated that Guardians of the Galaxy is finally “finding its audience” and hopes that it continues to “keep going forward”.

Jumping in, senior creative director Jean-Francois Dugas shared that publisher Square Enix “always wanted to sell trillions but it’s not always necessarily as easy as that”.

Guardians of the Galaxy was released last October to stellar scores. Despite the overall positivity, however, the game fell short of meeting its initial launch sales expectations, according to Square Enix.

During an earnings call a few months back, the publisher announced that sales were slow at the start but “sales initiatives that [it] kicked off in November 2021 and continued into the new year have resulted in sales growth.” Guardians of the Galaxy landing on Xbox Game Pass, hence, may as well be part of that sales initiative.

“I have no regrets,” added Dugas. “We did everything we could but that’s the reality of the market… And let’s not forget it’s a new IP. Even though we say all ‘Guardians [of the Galaxy] are known’, it’s still a new IP [in the video game market]. It could be a lot of people don’t even know that the game is out yet, or they’re not sure exactly what it is.”

Square Enix is yet to share sales data for the game. The publisher is perhaps waiting for sales to meet a specific milestone before making an announcement.

Last week, a senior analyst claimed that Microsoft likely paid Square Enix an amount between “$5 – $10 million” to have Guardians of the Galaxy on Xbox Game Pass.

Guardians of the Galaxy; hailed for its narrative, characters, and overall humor, is now available on all major platforms including the Nintendo Switch.